Vaccine clinic, COVID-19 testing site available on campus

Passport Health, partnering with the University of Oklahoma, will be holding a vaccine clinic on campus March 16 and 17, according to a statement released by UCO. This clinic will be open to all members of the population in Phases 1-3 of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. Phase 3 includes all students, staff and faculty at UCO.

The clinic will be held at 312 E. Main Street., at the corner of Main and University Drive. You may visit https://oem.passporthealthglobal.com/ClinicSignUp/Registration/UCOCOVIDVax to schedule your appointment.

A valid UCO ID and a face mask are required to be vaccinated at your appointed time. The vaccine is free of charge, and a health insurance card is not needed. The first dose will be administered upon your first appointment, and the second dose will be given 21-28 days after.

A COVID-19 PCR drive through testing site is seen in Edmond, Okla. on March 11, 2021. The Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma is offering self swabbing COVID-19 testing. (The Vista/Tanner Laws)

UCO is asking students, faculty and staff who have been vaccinated to fill out this form https://uco.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3eoVQ8vliYHeCI6 to self-report your vaccination. This data will be used to update UCO’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

UCO also announced today that testing for COVID-19 will once again be available on campus. In fall 2020, IMMY Labs conducted tests on campus at various times for free but no longer have a presence at UCO due to lack of funding.



The new testing site, which is also on the corner of University Drive and Main Street, will be operated by the Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma. The testing site will be open noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Tests will be drive-thru and can be scheduled by visiting the following link: http://patient.questdiagnostics.com/no-cost-covid-test.