University of Central Oklahoma Extends Spring Break Due to COVID-19

The University of Central Oklahoma's iconic Old North framed in the arch that commemorates the school's founding. The university announced today that it would be extending spring break by one week following growing concerns of the coronavirus. (Vista Archives)

In a mass email Wednesday afternoon, the University of Central Oklahoma announced that it would be extending spring break by one week, and making additional changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This announcement follows up a report by the World Health Organization that COVID-19 has been declared a “global pandemic” as it has spread to more than 100 countries.

Spring break for UCO students will now be extended through March 27. This change has only been made for students, as that time will be used by faculty to prepare for “remote teaching” if it becomes necessary. The email also stated that students should use the extra week to prepare for “alternative study methods.”

The university also sent a later email with a survey regarding students’ remote learning preparedness to aid in gauging the student population’s ability and preparedness to transition to remote learning, if necessary.

As a cautionary procedure, the university has instructed that all campus events that would have more than 100 participants should be canceled, postponed or adjusted to allow for remote participation. This will be in effect until April 30, 2020. In addition, all university-sponsored travel has been suspended until further notice.

Faculty, staff and students are being asked to fill out a self-report regarding their spring break travel so that the university can judge whether or not self-quarantine is recommended.