UCO Introduces New Athletic Director

UCO named a new athletic director Monday. Stan Wagnon will officially take over on Aug. 24.(Provided/bronchosports.com)

The University of Central Oklahoma has named a new athletic director, who will take over on Aug. 24.

Stan Wagnon has more than 25 years of athletics experience and a long history with the university. Wagnon fills the position vacated by Eddie Griffin’s departure in April.

Former coach Chuck Bailey served as interim athletic director through the summer.

Congratulations to Stan Wagnon on being named the Athletic Director





Wagnon’s father, Skip, served as an athletic trainer at UCO for 15 years before serving as athletic director from 1986 to 2003. Wagnon followed in his father’s footsteps at UCO, working in the athletic department as a student and graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1995.

He went on to work and graduate with a master’s degree at Midwestern State University. From there Wagnon went on to work at Tarleton State University.

“As I think about UCO athletics and my story it really was my first love growing up,” Wagnon stated. “I didn’t want anything else than to see the Bronchos play. To be able to go to school there and start working there as a student and then to go off in my career and learn everything that I did and now, to be able to come back and apply all that. This means so much to me and my family. To me, to my wife, to all of my family. This is very special and I’m looking forward to it.”

UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar shares a similar excitement for Wagnon’s return to UCO as he steps into his new role.

“I am happy to announce that Stan Wagnon will be joining us as our new Athletic Director,” Neuhold-Ravikumar stated. “Stan is a long-time Broncho and has a love for UCO that runs deep. His leadership and energy are going to inject our athletic department with excitement and pride.”

Wagnon will take the mantle amid a difficult time, as the university attempts to prepare for the fall semester and athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many universities in the NCAA are adjusting their seasons to include conference-only play. The University of Connecticut canceled all fall sports and the NCAA canceled all Division II championships Wednesday.

DII Presidents Council cancels fall 2020 championships

UCO Assistant Athletic Director Chris Brannick said that he believes UCO is doing everything right in regard to safety on campus. Student athletes are regularly screened for symptoms of the virus, and if a player were to test positive, steps are in place to perform contact tracing and isolate a positive case.

Brannick added that although there are risks involved with playing sports this fall, UCO is doing everything it can to mitigate those risks.

UCO head football coach Nick Bobeck is masked up and ready to welcome our Bronchos back to campus. Masks are required on campus to protect yourself and others.





The Vista will provide updates on the scheduling of the press conference introducing Wagnon as well as changes to MIAA and NCAA guidelines.