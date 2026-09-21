UCO Homecoming Court Candidates

The University of Central Oklahoma Homecoming Candidates share what running for the Court means to them as campus festivities kick off Sep. 20.

UCO 2026 Homecoming Candidates:

Jake Eads, Senior organizational leadership major and pre-law minor: “I am honored to be selected for the Homecoming Court to represent the men of Sigma Nu. Homecoming is a tradition I look forward to every year, and I am excited to see everyone come together and celebrate! I can’t wait to compete and create memories with those around me.”

Kailey Fisher, Senior psychology major: “Homecoming brings together students, alumni, and the UCO community by allowing everyone to come together and celebrate the university they once called, or currently call, home. College is a special and important part of life. Returning to a place that holds so many memories feels meaningful. Homecoming allows current students to create new memories while giving alumni the chance to reconnect with old ones, bringing Bronchos from different generations together through traditions, spirit, and shared love for UCO.”

Maurine Derk, Senior Strategic Communications-Advertising and Public Relations major: “UCO homecoming is so special because of the community. People from all organizations come together to create shared memories and share their love for the school.”

Mabrey Been, Senior Professional Media major: “I am extremely excited for the entire week in general, as I love the participation we see here at UCO during Homecoming, but I always look forward to the Homecoming Festival and the football game the most. It’s really cool to see the community come to be part of our traditions and celebrations. The atmosphere is always so great, and it makes me proud to be a Broncho.”

Becca Lawson, Junior Nursing major: “Homecoming is a time of celebration to recognize the accomplishments of the current student body and alumni. This week gives current students the chance to work together, compete in traditions, and create lifelong memories while reliving them with alumni. Our community needs to recognize how Central has evolved over the years, celebrate the history we have created, and look toward where we are headed in the future.”

Reda Errahmouni, Senior Finance major: “One Homecoming tradition that has a special meaning to me is the football game. Seeing families and Bronchos from different generations come together, wearing bronze and blue and sharing the same school spirit, is something I find very special. As an international student from Morocco, my family is thousands of miles away, but moments like these make UCO feel like a family of its own. Being surrounded by people wearing the same colors, cheering for the same university, and celebrating together gives me a real sense of belonging. It reminds me that even though I am far from home, I have found another home here at UCO.”

Thomas Wolff, Senior Human Resource and Business Management major: “What I would say to a student who has never participated in Homecoming before is to simply participate! With all the responsibilities we have as college students, Homecoming can seem overwhelming, but participating in Homecoming is easily one of the most fun and coolest things you can do as a UCO student. Whether it’s the 5K, Lip Sync, or Dodgeball, it’s really cool seeing our diverse campus come together to celebrate our past, present, and future.”

Rasani Shahi, Senior Nursing major: “With this year’s theme, “Once Upon a Homecoming,” I hope every student feels like they are part of a story worth remembering. Years from now, when we look back on the 109th Homecoming, I hope we remember the people we stood beside, the friendships we made, the laughter we shared, and the pride we felt being part of the Broncho family. As an international student and a representative of the International Student Council, I hope our different cultures, backgrounds, and experiences continue to add meaningful chapters to our UCO story. I know Homecoming events can feel like a lot alongside classes, work, and everything else we have going on, but even if you can only make it to one event with your friends, you are still part of the story. These traditions are not just for students involved in specific organizations; they’re for all Bronchos and their families. Personally, I’m incredibly grateful and excited to take part in all of the Homecoming traditions and celebrate alongside the UCO community. I hope everyone finds a moment to join in, make a memory, and experience the joy of being part of something bigger than themselves. Let’s make the 109th Homecoming a chapter we’ll always be proud to call ours. Roll Cho’s Bronchos!”

***The Vista has reached every running candidate and will include the profiles of Claire Mullen, JJ Mcintosh, and Kadence Risinger once available.

Student voting for the 2026 Homecoming Court ended on Sep 15. The Homecoming Candidates will move on to an interview portion within the upcoming days, and the final Homecoming Royalty will be announced at Friday’s football game, during halftime. The deciding scores are totaled from a combination of student voting and the Court interviews.

To find out more about UCO’s homecoming events, see here.

To purchase tickets for Friday’s homecoming game, see here.