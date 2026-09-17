UCOs Homecoming Events

The University of Central Oklahoma is celebrating its 109th Homecoming, “Once Upon a Homecoming,” from Sep. 19-26 with traditions across campus.

Saturday Sept. 19

Oklahoma State Fairytale: Starts at 6 p.m. where students can arrive at Gate One at the State Fair. The first 500 students get free admission. The fair features the world’s tallest traveling Ferris wheel, approximately 230 feet tall, Route 66 centennial celebrations, live concerts, and family exhibits.

Sunday Sept. 20

Central 5 K: 8 a.m. in the College of Business.

8 a.m. in the College of Business. Dec the Campus: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., when students can gather to help decorate the campus for Homecoming Week.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., when students can gather to help decorate the campus for Homecoming Week. The Lip Sync Battle: 7 p.m. in the Hamilton Field House.

Monday Sept. 21

Hats Fit for a Fairytale: At the Blue Tent by broncho lake, Students can come together to decorate hats for Homecoming week.

At the Blue Tent by broncho lake, Students can come together to decorate hats for Homecoming week. Storybook Safari: 11 a.m. on Buddy’s Lawn. Students can spend time with animals and take photos.

11 a.m. on Buddy’s Lawn. Students can spend time with animals and take photos. Cho’s Trivia: 4 p.m., Teams will showcase their knowledge over various topics about UCO and the Homecoming theme. The location is to be determined * .

4 p.m., Teams will showcase their knowledge over various topics about UCO and the Homecoming theme. The location is to be determined . Bronchos After Dark: Masked in Magic is at 6 p.m. in the Nigh Ballrooms. Students can make a mask and spend their evening with music, dancing, glowing lights, and other surprises.

*Editor’s Note: the Cho Trivia location will be updated once it is announced.

Wednesday Sept. 23

Decorate Your Story: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Blue Tent, where students can decorate a journal and create a bookmark that reflects their style.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Blue Tent, where students can decorate a journal and create a bookmark that reflects their style. Big Pink: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Big Pink all-inclusive volleyball tournament will be open to students representing their organizations, faculty, and staff. This tournament is free. The location is to be determined*

*Editor’s Note: the Big Pink location will be updated once it is announced.

Thursday Sept. 24

YELL: 9 p.m. at the Hamilton Field House.

Saturday Sept. 26

UCO Homecoming Festival and Tailgating 2026 location /Bing

Homecoming Festival and Tailgating: will begin at 3 p.m. in Lot 47.

Capture the Flag: From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is the final event of homecoming. The location is to be determined * .

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is the final event of homecoming. The location is to be determined . Homecoming game: kickoff time is at 7 p.m. at the Chad Richison Stadium.

*Editor’s Note: the Capture the Flag location will be updated once it is announced.

See UCOs Homecoming UCORE for more information.