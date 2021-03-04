UCO gives students day off in Spring

Though the University of Central Oklahoma will not be having a spring break this semester, the university announced that, April 15 will be “Spring Semester Respite Day.” Classes will be canceled, faculty and staff will be paid for their day off, and most offices will be closed. The library and wellness center are among the campus facilities that will be closing for the day.

“The spring semester has kept the Broncho community on its collective toes, calling for our adaptability and resilience as we faced an extension of virtual learning, record freezing temperatures and rolling blackouts,” the statement said.

Classes were held in a virtual setting for the first three weeks of the semester at UCO due to COVID-19 peaking in the state of Oklahoma during the holidays. According to the UCO dashboard, the campus has seen 805 recovered cases of the virus, with 17 active cases.

Students then returned to campus for a short time for in-person classes before snow and ice moved into the state and closed the university for a week. Many across the state lost electricity and water during the storms.