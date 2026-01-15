UCO Club Leaders Discuss The Winter Involvement Fair

On Wednesday, University of Central Oklahoma students attended the Winter Involvement Fair on campus, hosted by the Office of Student Engagement that showcased approximately 75 student organizations.

The fair took place at the beginning of the fall and spring semesters and allowed students to explore campus involvement, meet organization leaders, and learn how to get connected with UCO.

Chloe Clinton, coordinator for Student Engagement, said, “The involvement fair has been a campus tradition for years.”

Here’s what some of the student organizations had to say about the involvement fair:

Reagan Jones, vice president of the Black Student Association, said, “Coming to college can be overwhelming. There are so many organizations, and you don’t always know where to start. The involvement fair gives students the chance to see what each organization does and decide if it’s something they want to be a part of.”

Kendra Dittmer, president of the Medieval Society, said, “It’s always a fun time, even when it’s cold. You get to meet new students and people from all over campus who are interested in what we do.”

Kayleana Hill, president of the Black Undergraduate Law Student Association, said, “You always hear us talk about our organizations. But here, students actually get to see us in action.”

Colton Cox, president of the Bronco Robotics Club, said, “It’s a little cold, but the turnout is really good. I’m happy to see this many people out here.”

Luis, president of the German Club, said, “It’s a bit chilly, but I love getting our club out here and talking to people and getting them involved.”

Riley McLean, president of the Native American Student Association, said, “We had a great turnout in the fall, and we’re hoping to bring that same energy this semester.” Elisa Graham, vice president of the Native American Student Association, said, “I’m happy to connect with different students and hope we gain more involvement in our organization this semester.”

Rolando Perez, member of Pi Kappa Alpha, said, “It’s really packed out here. Everyone looks like they’re getting involved, which makes me happy.”

Tracy, graduate assistant for the Centre for Global Competency, said, “The winter involvement fair is always so fun. It’s cold, but it has great energy, and the free hats help keep everyone warm.”

For more information about upcoming involvement fairs, how to get involved, or how to create a student organization, students can contact the Office of Student Engagement or follow them on social media.