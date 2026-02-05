UCO BSA opens Black History month with two events

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Black Student Association kicked off Black History Month with two events that centered on history, leadership, faith, and community.

This year’s theme, “Black Beyond Boundaries,” emphasizes the limitless nature of black achievement across culture, leadership, and faith. The first event honored the legacy of African American leadership at UCO while recognizing faculty, staff, and students who continue to make a difference today. It featured keynote speaker Apostle Rickey T.L. Hunt Sr., who challenged the audience to look beyond societal labels.

“This thing invites us to explore the richness of black history, culture, and achievement—transcending the limitations imposed by geography, society, and circumstance,” Hunt said.

“Society doesn’t dictate who I am. Culture doesn’t dictate who I am. The only one that has the authority is me.”

Dr. Judith Wakefield was recognized for her foundational role in establishing the African American Faculty and Staff Association. In 2004, Dr. Wakefield volunteered to research similar organizations at peer institutions, collected sample constitutions, and led discussions that resulted in the creation of AAFSA’s constitution.

By 2005, AAFSA became an official association recognized by President Roger Webb. In 2023, the organization renamed its “You Made A Difference” Award in her honor.

“One person had a vision. One person had the determination to officially bring people together as one. Because of that one person, Dr. Judith Wakefield, we are celebrating 20 years of AAFSA excellence. If you walk away with nothing else today, please remember that all it takes is one person to make a difference,” said UCO Homecoming Queen Bengnique Miller.

This year’s Dr. Judith Wakefield “You Made A Difference” Award was presented to two UCO staff members. The first recipient, Deborah Speight Jordan, has served the university for nearly 33 years since being hired in 1993. Jordan was recognized for her dedication, volunteerism, and commitment to ensuring students and staff are supported across campus.

The second recipient, Quincy Jones, has worked at UCO for nine years as an electrician in the UCO Electrical Shop. Jones was honored for his leadership, commitment to safety, and consistent excellence in his work.

The program also recognized student leadership and faculty impact. The Barry Lofton Leadership Award, named after the Executive Director of UCO TRIO and GEAR UP Programs, was presented to Elijah Thomas for his dedication to and support of the Black Student Association.

The Dr. Paul Lehman Impact Award, named after UCO’s first tenured African American professor, was awarded to Cessnie Shelton for contributions to BSA’s success and mission.

The AAFSA also presented two leadership scholarships in honor of Ms. MeShawn Conley-Green and Dr. Stevie Johnson. These awards were for students who demonstrate the same mentorship and programming excellence that Conley-Green and Johnson were known for during their legendary tenures. This year’s recipients were Drew Chatman and Kayleona Hill.

BSA, AAFFSA, and guest speakers at kickoff event. (Brooklyn Porter/ The Vista)

BSA’s second kickoff event, Gospel Explosion, was an evening of gospel music in celebration of Black History Month. The event featured praise singing, dancing, and worship, offering a space for reflection, faith, and togetherness.

Greater Bethel Church partnered with BSA to provide monthly Bible studies offered in person and virtually, student-led discussions centered on topics such as mental health, stress, identity, relationships, and purpose, as well as consistent prayer support through a dedicated prayer team.

Additional opportunities include mentorship conversations, monthly worship invitations, shared meals, and care packages designed to meet students where they are and remind them they are seen, supported, and valued.

“We believe tonight is an explosion, but what matters most happens after tonight. And we want to be here for your journey,” said the Greater Bethel Church representative.

BSA, guest speakers, and Freedom Dance at Gospel Explosion (Brooklyn Porter/ The Vista)

The month will continue with several events from BSA, including: