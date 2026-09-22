UCO Alumnus Decorate Edmond for Homecoming

The University of Central Oklahoma Alumni Association is collaborating with the Downtown Edmond Business Association Board to decorate downtown this homecoming season.

Kimberly Kavanagh, member of the UCO Alumni Engagement staff, and Representative of the Downtown Edmond Business Association board (DEBA) says the teams plan to place UCO banners along street-poles lining Broadway. In addition, bronze and blue bows provided by Madeline’s Flowers were added on Sunday.

“We have been working on strengthening our ties to Downtown Edmond…We also work hard to connect and highlight our alumni owned businesses,” Said Kavanagh.

Businesses Participating in Edmonds 2026 Homecoming:

Roxy’s Ice Cream Social – 23 W 1st St, Edmond OK

UCO artwork at Roxy’s Ice cream Social by Alex Nash (Machenzie Glass/The Vista)

Roxy’s is owned by UCO alumni, and have many current UCO student staff. What started with a single 1969 model ice cream truck in 2012 soon became the first storefront in 2015. Since then, Roxy’s has continued to expand with three more locations in Oklahoma City, where they make and distribute the ice cream. In the future, they are looking forward to expanding to more locations and the opportunity to create jobs for the community.

Roxy’s Ice Cream Social currently has UCO themed artwork by artist Alex Nash on their storefront window. Additionally, every Tuesday students and faculty that provide a valid UCO ID will get 10% off their order, as a part of Roxy’s “College Daze” promotion.

“The design process for this piece was so fun!…I’ve been painting my entire life but recently made it into my full-time job (along with being a mom). I used to be an art instructor and now focus on painting windows all over Oklahoma, as well as painting faces! I’ve had a pleasure to paint for so many local businesses”, Said Nash.

Britton Roseburn, co-owner of Roxy’s, says that for the first time this year, a food truck will be available from 2:44-6 p.m. before the Homecoming game Friday for anyone to enjoy. They also hope to partner with UCO for future events.

To find out more visit their website.

Madelines Flowers and Greenhouse – 1030 S Broadway, Edmond OK

Bronze and blue ribbons lining Broadway Street. (Machenzie Glass/The Vista)

Madeline’s Flower Shop has served the Edmond area for three generations, spanning over 70 years. The family-owned business is committed to providing great customer service, the finest arrangements, beautiful floral designs, as well as gift baskets and much more. Co-owners, Lynzee and Lacee Bilke are UCO Alum, and their staff consists of UCO students from time-to-time. Madelines says they are always dedicated to making pleasant customer experiences.

“We really enjoyed working with DEBA and UCO decorating Downtown for homecoming”, Said owner Barbara Bilke.

The bows were made by hand using bronze and blue ribbon, and were placed personally by Madeline’s, Fri. on street poles lining Broadway. Streamers, using the same ribbon, were also fashioned to various places throughout the Homecoming route.

To find out more visit their website.

Silver Leaf Gems – 15 W Campbell St, Edmond OK

Silver Leaf Gems is a family and women-opened business that creates handmade jewelry, including pearls and turquoise jewelry. Each item is carefully crafted by artists local to Edmond. They say their dedication to the practice is what makes it special, and “…who pour their heart and soul into every design”.

This homecoming season, SLG is offering all UCO themed jewelry on sale for 20% off, according to management.

To find out more visit their website.

Frenzy Brewing – 15 S Broadway, Edmond OK

Frenzy’s Bronze and Brew for UCO Homecoming (/Frenzy’s Brewing)

Frenzy’s is one of the largest brewery taprooms in the State of Oklahoma, according to their website. Because of their size, they are promoted as a spot for community gathering. They are family and dog friendly and have partnered catering with Around The Corner and Othello’s in Edmond, although you may also bring your own food. You can find Frenzy’s, accessible through street parking, on Broadway or through a back entrance.

While their participation is not direct to the parade, Frenzy’s has a Bronze and Brew beer available in their taproom. According to Haze Johnson, a representative at Frenzy’s, the beer is an American Light Lager with a bright body and crisp finish.

Find more about this Homecoming season here.

Also, learn more about the UCO Alumni Association, or view the DEBA.