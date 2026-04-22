UCO Alumni Starts Junk Journaling Club in OKC

A recent University of Central Oklahoma graphic design graduate, Josselyn De La Cruz, is turning a lifelong love of collecting into a growing creative community.

Josselyn De La Cruz (via Instagram/ josselyndelacruz)

The 2025 UCO graduate, who also minored in illustration, launched Junk Club Oklahoma City, the city’s first junk journaling club, in January. Within hours of opening registration, all available spots were filled. Every meeting since has reached capacity, and by the third gathering, she was sending apology emails to people on the waitlist.

“Oklahoma City is growing into such a great city, I’m like, why can’t we do that here?” said De La Cruz

Junk Club Oklahoma City meets once a month, with attendance capped at around 25 participants due to venue limitations.

Junk journaling is an art form that combines scrapbooking, journaling, and mixed media using found or recycled materials. It first began as a personal creative outlet for De La Cruz before evolving into a community club.

“I’ve always been very crafty,” she said. “I’ve always collected stationery, stickers, and memorabilia like movie tickets and keepsakes.”

Her interest in junk journaling began after seeing a video online.

“I just loved it, and I realized Oklahoma City needed something like this. Bigger cities were doing it, so I thought, why can’t we do that here?” she said.

Josselyn De La Cruz’s junk journal (via Instagram/ josselyndelacruz)

The club is free to attend, with De La Cruz providing most of the supplies. Materials include sticker books, magazines, thrifted books, and other items she has collected over the years.

“I’ve been collecting this kind of stuff since I was in elementary school,” she said. “I buy a lot of it myself because I enjoy finding things people can use.”

Participants have also contributed supplies, leaving materials behind for others and helping create a collaborative environment.

“It’s so therapeutic. It makes you forget about your phone for a while and just be present,” De La Cruz said.

De La Cruz describes the club as a space centered on creativity and sustainability, where everyday items can be repurposed into meaningful art.

“Look at everything with a different perspective,” she said. “There’s a lot of ‘trash’ in my journal, but that’s what makes it special. Look at trash with a new perspective.”

De La Cruz said her time at UCO helped shape her creative confidence and encouraged her to pursue projects like this. She also credited fellow UCO design alumna Sophia Arenas for motivating her to start the club.

“I’m really grateful for my time at UCO,” she said. “The design school really pushed me in a lot of ways to do things like this. A lot of my friends and mentors really encouraged me.”

Looking ahead, De La Cruz hopes to expand the club, collaborate with other local creative groups, and eventually host events in larger venues, such as the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center.

“I just want to keep growing and bringing people together,” she said.

For more information on upcoming dates or to learn more about Junk Club Oklahoma City, follow the club’s social media.