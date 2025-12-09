UCO AAFSA hosts annual holiday lunch

UCO’s African American Faculty and Staff Association had its Annual Holiday Lunch today, a community-centered event designed to support students and celebrate the end of the semester.

Students and Staff at the AAFSA holiday lunch, Dec. 9th (Brooklyn Porter/The Vista)

Dr. Fred Hammond III, president of AAFSA, said the holiday lunch dates back nearly 20 years, when faculty and staff began meeting informally during finals to reflect on the semester. About 10 to 12 years ago, students began attending, and the gathering shifted into a larger, more intentional event.

“Faculty and staff said, ‘This would be pretty cool if we did this for the students every year,’” Hammond said. “And that’s how it all came about.”

AAFSA wants to create a welcoming, family-like atmosphere on campus.

“It strengthens the family environment we have at UCO,” said Hammond.

“It reassures students that they’re not isolated or out there by themselves. They have a place to get a hot meal and sit with faculty, staff, and retired faculty. They can get close and personal with people who want to support them.”

AAFSA members (Brooklyn Porter/ The Vista)

This year’s meal is catered by Aja Blues Café. Hammond said AAFSA chose to bring the restaurant back due to the menu variety and overall quality of the food.

The AAFSA lunch set-up (Brooklyn Porter/The Vista)

Hammond also credited UCO staff member Judith Wakefield for laying the foundation of the annual lunches. Known as the “mother of AAFSA,” Wakefield first introduced the idea of hosting these lunches.

Several other faculty members helped grow the tradition over the years, but Hammond said Wakefield’s leadership and vision were central to its creation.

Hammond said the association offers multiple scholarships during Black History Month, with the application portal currently open. The scholarships are named after former UCO faculty and staff who contributed to student advancement and inclusion, Ms. MeShawn Conley-Green and Dr. Stevie Johnson.

Click for scholarship.

The scholarship application window for the 2025–26 academic year closes Dec. 12, 2025.