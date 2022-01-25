Syring headlines first FACS show of 2022

The UCO School of Music’s Faculty Artist Concert Series (FACS) held its first show of the year at the UCO Jazz Lab on Jan.19. The musicians commit their time to perform at the monthly concerts, where all proceeds are donated towards scholarships for music students. This includes the $10 entry fee and any contributions made online or upon entry.

The opening concert, “Americana: Natalie Syring and Friends,” featured Natalie Syring, Linda Owen, David Forbat, Miho Fisher, Jenny Rucker, Gerald Warlick, and the Eclipse Chamber Ensemble. A variety of instrumental songs were played such as Franz Doppler’s Duettino Americain, Op. 37. The concert also featured an assortment of solos, duets and a final group performance by the professors which included a flute, piano, clarinet and an oboe.

Syring, an adjunct instructor of piano from UCO’s music department, has been involved in the FACS concerts since they began. She is also a flutist and teaches piano at the UCO Jazz Lab.

“It’s a lot of fun to be able to work up a program and play with collaborating musicians who are as fine as these musicians are,” Syring said following the performance.

This concert was sponsored by Leah and Larry Westmoreland. The next concert will be a Kuleshov Trio Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the UCO Jazz Lab. Doors open at 7 p.m.. Students with a UCO ID card get in free. To learn more information about the concerts or watch a live stream of a FACS concert, visit, uco.edu/cfad/events.