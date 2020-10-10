Second UCO student dies this month

Member of the National Guard and University of Central Oklahoma student Miguel Angel Alvarado Sixtos died due to a “non-coronavirus illness” according to the Oklahoma National Guard.

Sixtos died on Sept. 27 and was a Staff Sgt. of the Oklahoma Medical Detachment, 90th Troop Command. Sixtos was born June 27, 1975 in Mexico City.

UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar expressed her condolences for Sixtos’ family in a campus-wide email, “Miguel was a father of two young girls, husband to a wife of 10 years, a proud Army veteran and National Guard member. Dedicated to service throughout his life, Miguel worked as a nurse, helping others overcome their struggles.”

This is the second UCO student to lose their life in recent weeks, as Sixtos’ death preceded the loss of Marissa Murrow, a victim of drunk-driving.

Resources are available to support the UCO family during this difficult time.

The Center for Counseling and Well-Being is accepting virtual-walk-ins every day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and can be reached at 405-974-2215 or ucoccwb@uco.edu.