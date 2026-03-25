Oklahoma’s 90 Hour Degree: A Breakdown

In February 2026, Governor Kevin Stitt signed two executive orders for Oklahoma’s public higher education system. The orders focus on accountability, workforce alignment, and accelerated degree pathways, including a proposal for public universities to offer 90 credit-hour bachelor’s degrees, down from the usual 124 hours. The goal is to help students graduate faster and reduce tuition costs.

Why is it being proposed?

Students would finish college faster, entering the workforce sooner.

Tuition costs could decrease, making education more accessible.

Programs are designed to align with state workforce needs, connecting graduates to jobs in high-demand industries.

Potential benefits

A full year shaved off your degree means less time in school and faster career entry.

Reduced tuition could save money for students and families.

Could appeal to students who want a more direct, career-focused degree path.

Potential drawbacks

Cutting 30+ credit hours may eliminate core general education classes, like foreign languages, sociology, or psychology.

Students might receive a less well-rounded education, limiting exposure to subjects that develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Graduate programs in other states may not accept a 90-hour degree, requiring additional coursework for eligibility.

“Core classes exist for a reason; they help students understand how society, culture, and other fields work. Without them, graduates may know their major but miss the bigger picture,” said Perry, professor at the University of Central Oklahoma and president of the UCO chapter of the American Association of University Professors

He explained, “If a student graduates with a 90-hour degree and wants to pursue a master’s somewhere else, they could be told, ‘You don’t have enough credits.’ Then they’d have to take extra courses before even starting.”

Impact on faculty and universities

Universities may have to restructure degree programs to fit the new credit requirements.

Could make Oklahoma less attractive to top PhD graduates, who may prefer universities that offer traditional, comprehensive degree programs.

Faculty organizations, such as the AAUP, are concerned about maintaining educational quality and academic freedom.

“Eliminating or cutting tenure and shortening degrees may look efficient, but it undermines the quality of higher education,” Perry said.

The proposed 90-credit-hour degree pathway could help students save time and reduce tuition costs, but it also raises serious concerns about educational quality, the breadth of learning, and eligibility for graduate programs.

Faculty express concern that students may miss out on important learning opportunities, and Oklahoma’s higher education system could face long-term challenges if the plan moves forward.