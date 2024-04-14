Millions view total solar eclipse: Next U.S. appearances in 2033, 2044

The sun and moon briefly embraced on April 8, and millions watched.

Temperatures dropped nearly 10 degrees as excitement filled the air on campus, and all across the United States. About 44 million people were in the path of totality. Another 600 million people around the world saw at least a partial eclipse.

It was the first total solar eclipse over the U.S. since August 21, 2017, with both the 2017 and 2024 eclipses forming an ‘X’ over the states.

Nine years later, the North Pole will be dimmed on March 30, 2033, during the next total solar eclipse. Only Russia and parts of northwestern Alaska will be able to see it. Totality will be visible in Nome and Utqiaġvik, Alaska.

Over 20 years from now, August 22, 2044’s total solar eclipse will reach most of the western U.S., but totality is only predicted to shadow three states, including: Montana, North Dakota and perhaps the very northwest corner of South Dakota. It will be August 23 when most of the world will see the eclipse. Canada and Greenland are also going to experience total darkness, as the path of totality heads South into North America.

American cities where the 2044 eclipse is visible: Dickinson and Williston, North Dakota and Great Falls, Montana.

When looking at the sun, always wear proper viewing equipment with ISO-approved solar filters.

Our sun is 400 times larger than the moon, while also being 400 times farther away. So, the moon can perfectly cover the sun and vice versa. A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon conceals the entirety of the sun’s face.

Solar eclipses occur all over Earth about twice a year, according to the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service.

A total lunar eclipse, on the other hand, occurs when the moon passes through Earth’s shadow because the sun is on the opposite side of Earth. A total lunar eclipse will dim the moon or turn it into a red, orange color.

The next total lunar eclipse in the Americas will take place on March 14, 2025.