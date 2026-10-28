Mike Mazzei’s Top Priorities as Oklahoma Governor

Oklahoma’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei is concluding his campaign trail ahead of the General Election on Nov. 3.

Mazzei’s Life in OK

Before running for office, Mazzei earned a bachelor’s degree in Government and Politics from George Mason University and a master’s degree in Personal Finance Planning from the College for Financial Planning, according to KOCO5News.

Mike Mazzei was first elected to Oklahoma’s Senate in 2004. Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Mazzei as Secretary of Budget in 2018.

Mazzei’s Top Priorities as Governor

Mazzei’s campaign made headlines when President Donald Trump attended the midterm rally in Durant, Oklahoma, in early October, where he supported Mazzei’s priorities for the state.

​According to his website, Mazzei’s top three priorities include eliminating property tax for seniors and veterans, protecting Oklahoma land, and improving education.

Mazzei has not responded to The Vista’s attempts to seek comment. In a previous story, Mazzei’s team provided comments during the runoff elections.

“Mike Mazzei is focused on eliminating Oklahoma’s income tax and creating good-paying jobs so students graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma can build their careers right here,” Spokesperson Carissa Mazzei said

1. Eliminating Property/Income Tax

​Mazzei’s campaign website states that over the last five years, property tax collections have grown by 6% or more. Meanwhile, household wages have remained the same. Additionally, average property tax bills have increased by about 42% over the past decade, according to the site.

​His plan to eliminate income tax includes decreasing tax collections. During this transition, schools and local services will “remain fully funded.” Then, he plans to “promote a pro-growth economy” and “eliminate special interest tax breaks for green energy and data centers.” The final step is to eliminate property taxes for seniors and “close loopholes which reduce appropriate payments to counties for services.”

2. Protecting Oklahoma Land

Mazzei’s campaign website also states that when Oklahoma land “is sold to outside interests, it is rarely recovered.” It states Oklahoma is ranked 13th for violent crime in the nation. “Much of this increase is linked to illegal activity operating on land shielded by loopholes, weak enforcement, and foreign-backed operations.” It says rural land is used to mask organized crime such as trafficking and money laundering.

To combat this, his first step is to prevent foreign ownership and require more transparency. His next step is to safeguard property rights by prohibiting land sales for green energy projects, protecting landowners’ control over water and mineral rights, and protecting “agricultural land from misuse and over-development.” Then, he plans to uphold local economic benefits. His goal is to support local businesses and guarantee land use will sustain economic growth.

3. Improving Education

Mazzei’s plan to improve education aims to address illiteracy, workforce preparation, teacher support, and parental engagement.

His first step is to prioritize parents and students by implementing more transparency. Part of this step includes adding school board elections to the statewide elections held in November. His next step addresses illiteracy by focusing on “reading proficiency skills by third grade” and establishing “critical thinking skills.” Then, he plans to increase teacher pay, “end wokeism in higher education programs,” and prepare educators for academic achievement. Finally, he plans to increase employability among high school students by reinforcing “partnerships with Oklahoma employers” and expanding career and technology education opportunities.

Mazzei and Munson: Key Differences

Another priority for Mazzei is creating more high-paying jobs, his campaign website says. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Cyndi Munson’s approach is to focus on families. Mazzei’s approach prioritizes businesses.

His campaign website states, “The average household income in Oklahoma trails the national average by over $12,000.” To confront this, Mazzei aims to “make Oklahoma a no-income-tax state,” simplify approval processes, expand employment opportunities, and support local businesses.

​Regarding building more transparency in Oklahoma, Mazzei’s approach is to hold the government accountable. Munson’s approach is to hold corporations accountable.

​His approach includes assembling a “department of government efficiency” and requiring agencies to operate on “performance-based” results. Programs with insufficient performance risk being closed.

A discussion topic surrounding the election has been the $4 billion aluminum smelter in Inola, Oklahoma. The proposal was halted by the surrounding community due to concerns about hydrogen fluoride emissions that could impact nearby livestock. Mazzei has shown support for the smelter, an initiative that is part of President Trump’s plan to “revive aluminum production in the U.S. and strengthen national security,” The Frontier reported.

Voting Registration

Early voting begins Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 3. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To view designated polling locations and sample ballots, visit Oklahoma’s Voter Portal for more information.