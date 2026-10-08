Cyndi Munson’s Top Priorities as Oklahoma Governor

Oklahoma’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Cyndi Munson, is visiting all 77 counties to connect with voters ahead of the General Election Nov. 3.

Munson’s Life in OK.

Munson was first elected to Oklahoma’s House of Representatives in 2015, becoming the first Asian-American woman elected to the legislature. In 2021, she was elected House Democratic Leader and re-elected in 2023.

Before running for office, she graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a bachelor’s in political science. She earned her master’s in leadership education at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

Munson’s Top Priorities as Oklahoma Governor

According to Munson’s website, her top priorities include: jobs and workforce development, top-flight public schools, college and career technology education, and attainable healthcare.

Munson said her platform is “a response to what I hear from Oklahoma everywhere.” From her travels, Oklahomans’ biggest concern is getting the state out of 50th in education. She also said that there needs to be more balance in the legislature in order to make better investments in public schools, teachers, support staff, and services available for students.

To improve workforce opportunities, she believes getting out of 50th is the way to go.

“I hear from local economic developers that we struggle to bring industry or close the deal on industry coming to Oklahoma because of that 50th in the nation ranking,” Munson said.

“We have to make sure that people who are in Oklahoma feel good about sending their kids to our public schools. When we are trying to recruit families to come to Oklahoma, they are going to look at what our public education rankings are because they want those opportunities for their children.”

Munson said rural hospitals are closing across the state because of defunding at the federal level and instability at the state level. She also said an unstable healthcare system presents challenges for workforce and economic development. Securing funding and assuring doctors’ confidence in their practice help rural hospitals stay open, she said.

“I think until we get public education and healthcare in a better place, it’s going to be very, very difficult for us to build out our workforce and bring economic development opportunities to our state,” she said.

Connecting With Republican Voters

Throughout her 11 years as Minority Leader, Munson’s goal of closing the gap between the parties comes not only from her experience but also from serving in a polarizing political era. She said the “divisiveness” and “fear-mongering” have prevented Oklahomans from engaging in the democratic process.

“It’s created an environment where even people at the local level may try not to work together,” she said.

“That’s not how public service works. I know that you have to build coalitions. You have to find partners on the other side of the aisle to get done what you want to accomplish [and] to serve the people who voted to elect you.”

Connecting With Young Voters

Munson has worked to connect with young voters by acknowledging their needs in OK., such as where they’re going to work and raise a family.

She said the younger workforce looks for amenities beyond core services such as playgrounds, arts, and entertainment, especially in rural communities where businesses are shutting down. Additionally, adolescents will follow higher-paying jobs.

“I also understand what young people are going through…I myself still have student loans I’m paying off. I understand what it feels like to live in an economy where it’s very difficult to buy a home and pay for basic necessities like groceries, gas, home insurance, and health insurance.”

Munson and Mazzei: Key Differences

To improve education in Oklahoma, both Munson and Mike Mazzei, OK’s Republican candidate, prioritize raising teacher pay and expanding career technology opportunities.

Munson said the difference between their approaches is, “he wants to cut property taxes. Well, you can’t cut property taxes and protect our current tax system because they are reliant on those ad valorem taxes.” Ad valorem taxes are based on an item’s assessed value. In real estate, these taxes are often associated with a property’s value.

She said she not only wants to protect revenue but also ensure industries are paying their fair share. “So many industries get property tax exemptions,” she said. “That’s why we’re seeing the burden shift on working families and people on fixed incomes.

Regarding tax relief, Munson seeks to expand the childcare tax credit, the sales tax relief, and the earned income tax credit. She said the programs, which are already on the books, have the support of both Republicans and Democrats. The programs will offer relief to working families, she said.

As mentioned above, Munson’s workforce development objectives focus on supporting families and laying foundations for years to come. Republican candidate Mike Mazzei’s approach seems to prioritize amplifying businesses.

“A majority of Oklahomans who are struggling to make basic ends meet are in that middle-income range…these programs seem to be modernized to fit where the economy is now and what relief actually looks like for them.”

Munson emphasizes that being 50th in education “is harming us from bringing industry to our state,” apart from the very powerful industries that want to exploit and pollute the state’s natural resources.

To build more transparency, Munson’s approach is to hold corporations accountable. Mazzei’s approach is to hold the government accountable.

As data centers move into the state, Munson said it’s because “they know they can get whatever they want,” like tax incentives. She also said home insurance rates increase when left unregulated. Additionally, supercenters monitor citizens’ spending habits so that they may increase prices.

“That’s not how it works…the government is supposed to be protecting people, not corporations,” Said Munson.

A $4 billion aluminum smelter was proposed to be built in Inola, Oklahoma. The project was halted due to citizens’ concerns about hydrogen fluoride emissions that could impact nearby livestock.

“If you want to operate here, there are regulations you’re going to have to follow so that we can protect our environment, our health, and well-being in our state.

Some of these regulations include not being able to obtain property tax incentives and bearing the cost of construction, energy, and electricity.

Voter Registration

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9. To register online, check registration, view polling places, and sample ballots, visit Oklahoma’s Voter Portal.

Early in-person voting is from Oct. 28-31. Polls open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.