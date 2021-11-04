Men’s basketball shoot for legacy season

No. 1 Davon Richardson guards the ball during a game in Feb. against Fort Hays State. (Provided/Broncho Sports)

The UCO men’s basketball team is looking forward to playing a normal regular season since COVID-19 changed Division II sports a year ago.

Central finished fifth in the MIAA last season with a 13-11 record. The men are looking to improve this year with high preseason hopes.

Coming into this season, Central was picked third in the preseason polls, just two spots behind defending national champions Northwest Missouri, whom the Bronchos face at home on Jan. 20.

The Bronchos added forward Manny Crump, who transferred from Sam Houston State as well as returning multiple threats.

Central keeps experience as a common denominator for the team lineup.

Starting with the team’s leading scorer from last season Callen Haydon, who averaged 15.6 points per game and 5.1 assists with 53.8% shooting from the field in his first year with the Bronchos as a junior college transfer. Senior forward Isaiah Wade averaged 14.8 points per game and also led the team in rebounds with 9 Junior forward Cameron Givens also averaged 13.4 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Also, the Bronchos signed Oklahoma City’s Crossings Christian standout Cooper Gudell. He is a 6-foot-2 freshman guard who led the Knights to their first ever class 3A state championship, winning 51-49. Gudell averaged 16 points per game and three rebounds in his senior season.

The Bronchos’ men start their season against Northwestern Oklahoma State at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hamilton Field House.