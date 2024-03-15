I Heart Central Week gets blood pumping with 5K run

To kick off the lineup of events for I Heart Central Week, the Student Programming Board is organizing a 5K run, next week, welcoming students, faculty, and members of the Edmond community.

The race begins with a 5:30 p.m. check-in on March 25 at Plunkett Park, with the race officially starting at 6 p.m. Participants may walk or run the marked route, which is primarily around campus.

This year’s theme is “Neon and Glow,” so participants are encouraged to wear bright colors. Every registered participant will receive a bid, medal, and a t-shirt. All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting Bronchon, UCO’s year-round philanthropy with funds directed towards the Children’s Health Foundation. Register for the race is now open on Eventbrite at $10 for students and $20 for outside participants.

For those who prefer not to take part in the race, there will be entertainment provided by DJ Tangerine along with food trucks, inflatables, and yard games set up on the lawn.

“The best way to support the event is by coming out and enjoying time together with fellow Bronchos,” said SPB Executive Director Riley Hall. “Feel free to bring anyone and everyone — pets, kids, and friends.”

I Heart Central Week will be held March 25-29, bringing traditional events on campus like Glamazon, a comedy show, goat yoga and more. To volunteer or for the latest updates, follow @ucospb on Instagram.