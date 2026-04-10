How to Celebrate National Pet Day in Edmond

April 12 is National Pet Day: What better way to spend the day with your pet than exploring places around Edmond?

From scenic walking trails to dog-friendly patios, Edmond offers plenty of ways for pet owners to celebrate National Pet Day.

Dog Parks (Off-Leash)

Bickham-Rudkin Dog Park – A fenced four-acre dog park with separate areas for small and large dogs, shaded seating, and lake access where dogs can swim and play off leash.

– A fenced four-acre dog park with separate areas for small and large dogs, shaded seating, and lake access where dogs can swim and play off leash. OnCue Dog Park – A secure dog park with double-gated entrances, separate play areas by size, water stations, shade, and agility equipment.

Walking Trails & Pet-Friendly Parks (On-Leash)

Mitch Park – is known for its long paved walking trails and open green spaces, making it a popular spot for dog walks.

– is known for its long paved walking trails and open green spaces, making it a popular spot for dog walks. Hafer Park – Offers shaded walking paths, picnic areas, and a peaceful atmosphere for leashed pets.

– Offers shaded walking paths, picnic areas, and a peaceful atmosphere for leashed pets. Arcadia Lake – Features scenic natural trails and lakeside views, perfect for pets who enjoy outdoor adventures.

Pet-Loving Shops

Three Dog Bakery – A fun stop for dog treats, cookies, cakes, toys, and accessories.

– A fun stop for dog treats, cookies, cakes, toys, and accessories. Pet Supplies Plus – Offers everyday essentials, including pet food, toys, grooming supplies, and health products.

– Offers everyday essentials, including pet food, toys, grooming supplies, and health products. A1 Pet Emporium – A locally owned pet store specializing in natural foods, treats, and specialty items.

– A locally owned pet store specializing in natural foods, treats, and specialty items. D’s Doggie Desserts – Known for custom fresh pet food and specialty dog treats.

Pet-Friendly Restaurants

Frenzy Brewing Company – A pet-friendly taproom in downtown Edmond serving craft beer and beverages, with indoor and outdoor seating for leashed pets.

– A pet-friendly taproom in downtown Edmond serving craft beer and beverages, with indoor and outdoor seating for leashed pets. Flatire Burgers – Serves burgers, loaded nachos, sandwiches, and veggie options with dog-friendly patio seating.

– Serves burgers, loaded nachos, sandwiches, and veggie options with dog-friendly patio seating. The Patriarch – A craft beer house with rotating drafts, burgers, sliders, and appetizers, plus a spacious outdoor lawn perfect for pets.

– A craft beer house with rotating drafts, burgers, sliders, and appetizers, plus a spacious outdoor lawn perfect for pets. Louie’s Grill and Bar – Offers burgers, pizza, sandwiches, salads, and specialty drinks with outdoor seating for pets.

– Offers burgers, pizza, sandwiches, salads, and specialty drinks with outdoor seating for pets. The Mule – Known for burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, fries, and casual comfort food on a pet-friendly patio.

Adoption & Pet Resources

Edmond Animal Shelter – A local place to adopt pets and support rescue efforts.

– A local place to adopt pets and support rescue efforts. Tropical Fish & Supply, Inc. – Great for aquarium lovers and aquatic pet supplies.

Grooming & Pet Pampering