How to Celebrate National Pet Day in Edmond
April 12 is National Pet Day: What better way to spend the day with your pet than exploring places around Edmond?
From scenic walking trails to dog-friendly patios, Edmond offers plenty of ways for pet owners to celebrate National Pet Day.
Dog Parks (Off-Leash)
- Bickham-Rudkin Dog Park – A fenced four-acre dog park with separate areas for small and large dogs, shaded seating, and lake access where dogs can swim and play off leash.
- OnCue Dog Park – A secure dog park with double-gated entrances, separate play areas by size, water stations, shade, and agility equipment.
Walking Trails & Pet-Friendly Parks (On-Leash)
- Mitch Park – is known for its long paved walking trails and open green spaces, making it a popular spot for dog walks.
- Hafer Park – Offers shaded walking paths, picnic areas, and a peaceful atmosphere for leashed pets.
- Arcadia Lake – Features scenic natural trails and lakeside views, perfect for pets who enjoy outdoor adventures.
Pet-Loving Shops
- Three Dog Bakery – A fun stop for dog treats, cookies, cakes, toys, and accessories.
- Pet Supplies Plus – Offers everyday essentials, including pet food, toys, grooming supplies, and health products.
- A1 Pet Emporium – A locally owned pet store specializing in natural foods, treats, and specialty items.
- D’s Doggie Desserts – Known for custom fresh pet food and specialty dog treats.
Pet-Friendly Restaurants
- Frenzy Brewing Company – A pet-friendly taproom in downtown Edmond serving craft beer and beverages, with indoor and outdoor seating for leashed pets.
- Flatire Burgers – Serves burgers, loaded nachos, sandwiches, and veggie options with dog-friendly patio seating.
- The Patriarch – A craft beer house with rotating drafts, burgers, sliders, and appetizers, plus a spacious outdoor lawn perfect for pets.
- Louie’s Grill and Bar – Offers burgers, pizza, sandwiches, salads, and specialty drinks with outdoor seating for pets.
- The Mule – Known for burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, fries, and casual comfort food on a pet-friendly patio.
Adoption & Pet Resources
- Edmond Animal Shelter – A local place to adopt pets and support rescue efforts.
- Tropical Fish & Supply, Inc. – Great for aquarium lovers and aquatic pet supplies.
Grooming & Pet Pampering
- Golden Poodle Grooming – Offers bathing and grooming services, along with pet products and accessories. The business also includes a themed photo booth where owners can take a photo of their pet after their appointment.
- Shampoodles Dog Grooming and Spa – Provides grooming services in a low-stress environment by limiting the number of dogs in the shop at one time to help create a calmer setting.
- South Paws Grooming – Provides grooming services for dogs and cats, including baths, haircuts, nail trims, teeth brushing, and deshedding treatments. The business also offers doggie day care and cat bathing or shaving services.
- Pooches Hair Studio – Provides grooming services for dogs and cats using a range of organic grooming products. Services are designed to accommodate pets with varying needs and comfort levels.
- Fur Lab –Provides self-service dog washes, deluxe bathing, and full grooming services. The facility offers membership options for self-wash or professional bathing services, and includes holding areas where dogs can interact while waiting.