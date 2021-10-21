Broncho sports has successful week

Broncho sports take the win last week (The Vista/Manuela Soldi) (Provided/Broncho Sports)

FOOTBALL

Starting with the UCO football team, who is now on a three game win streak after taking on the Fort Hays Tigers winning 24-14.

GOLF

The UCO women’s golf team is coming off a big weekend,The Bronchos had Top 10 individual performances coming from Susana Olivares and Emma Shelly to finish fourth in the Central Regional Preview.

The women finish their season today at the Jekyll Island Invitational hosted by Lincoln Memorial in Georgia.

The UCO men’s golf team claimed the title at the Missouri Western Holiday Inn Express Invitational last week. While there, the Bronchos posted multiple great individual performances, Kyle Hickey, who finished one shot behind winner Dawson Willis of Washburn, Caleb Kimmel and Liam Coughlin. Coughlin finished T14, while Brent Baldwin finished T36. In their win, the Bronchos racked up 24 birdies on the 6,564-yard, par-71 course.

The men’s golf team finishes their season today at the Fort Hays State Tiger Classic.

BASKETBALL

Season tickets are now on sale for the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Their schedules are available on bronchosports.com.

The men, who were picked third in the MIAA preseason coaching poll, are looking to have a great start to the season after adding forward Manny Crump, who transferred from Sam Houston State.

The women, who were picked as fifth in the MIAA preseason coaching poll, have several students returning, including some with a pandemic extension to their athletic career including Forward Kelsy Johnson, who led the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game and rebounds with 6.6 per game.

Both teams start their seasons at home Nov. 12 against Northwestern Oklahoma.

BASEBALL

The UCO baseball team is looking forward to another great season. The Bronchos, who made it to the MIAA tournament last year, battled Pittsburgh state, unfortunately losing 2-1. The team is looking to use that as fuel for next season.

SOCCER

The UCO soccer team had a huge win over Washburn University on Sunday, coming out on top 1-0.

You can catch the ladies’ next game on Friday at 6 p.m. against Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.

TENNIS

The Bronchos made history at the ITA Championships in Rome, Georgia, with three student-athletes in the East draw.

No. 2 seed Mae Canete of Central lost the singles final 6-2, 6-4 to top-seeded Deniz Khazan of Barry. Central’s Adel Abidulina made it to the quarterfinals before losing.

Canete also reached the doubles finals with sister Christine Canete. The Canete sisters took the doubles title against Barry’s Kim Moosbacher and Daniela Farfan, 6-1, 6-3.

VOLLEYBALL

The UCO volleyball team played two games last week. The first being on Oct. 12 vs. Newman University. Central came out on top in that one winning 3-0. Their second game was Thursday at Central Missouri. The Bronchos lost, 0-3.

You can catch the volleyball team’s next game at 6 p.m. today vs. Pittsburg State University.

WRESTLING

The UCO men’s wrestling team season will get underway Nov. 14 in a match against the University of Indianapolis Greyhounds. With a lot of talent, the Bronchos are looking to have a great season.