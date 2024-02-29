Broncho organizations get rhythm for Cheer and Dance

Cheer and Dance is a chance for UCO groups to dance like everyone is watching. (CHEER AND DANCE/PROVIDED)



UCO organizations have staged Cheer and Dance since 1996 and it soon become one of UCO’s biggest traditions. This year, Cheer and Dance celebrates the 28th year of this event at 8 p.m. March 8 in Hamilton Fieldhouse. This is when Greek Life, Leadership Central, and other student organizations on campus come together to create three-minute routines to showcase the university and community.

“Cheer and dance is one of the biggest events during the spring for UCO. The best way for faculty and students to engage is by inviting your organization, friends, and family to come out to fill the gym.” said Nik Nelson, director of recruitment.

This year’s competition will be judged on cheer, dance, stunting, overall impression and entertainment. Teams will be split into two groups: small, with six teams of 19 or fewer members, and large groups with five teams of 20 or more. In previous years, judges were selected based on their backgrounds in dance or cheer.

In addition, the executive board chose a different approach by refraining from imposing a specific theme for the competition — teams now pick a theme on their own to follow. Participants can practice up to 12- 15 hours per week, often scheduling late-night sessions on weekdays. Many participate without prior experience in cheer or dance, but that’s part of the enjoyment of the event.

Over the past few months, the executive board has dedicated significant effort to prioritizing participant safety, preventing injuries, and ensuring an enjoyable experience for all involved.

“Cheer and Dance isn’t just a fun night for students to unwind and seek relief from the hustle of the spring semester; it’s also an opportunity for collaboration with Bronchotron,” said Blair Majors, director of Cheer and Dance. “ A portion of the proceeds generated during Cheer and Dance will contribute to supporting the Children’s Health Foundation.”

Tickets are available on Eventbrite. For more details, check out the Cheer and Dance Instagram page @uco_cheeranddance.