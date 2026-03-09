AAUW Hosts Kickoff for Women’s History Month at UCO

The University of Central Oklahoma’s American Association of University Women (AAUW) kicked off Women’s History Month with Exceptional Women Brunch, a celebration honoring women’s leadership, resilience, and impact across campus and the community.

The event brought together students, faculty, and staff to reflect on the contributions of women while recognizing individuals who have made meaningful differences through service, leadership, and advocacy on campus.

“This month we celebrate the resilience, achievements, and impact of women throughout history and in our own communities,” said Faith Miller, president of AAUW.

One of the featured speakers of the morning was UCO sophomore Thalia Henry, who used the historical corset as a metaphor to describe the societal pressures women are often expected to conform to.

Henry explained that corsets originated in the 16th century in England as garments designed to create a structured torso shape. Over time, particularly during the Victorian era under Queen Victoria, corsets became associated with social expectations surrounding femininity and appearance.

Using the garment as a metaphor, Henry encouraged attendees to consider the “mental corsets” society places on women today.

“In professional settings, many women shrink themselves and hold their ideas close, but our voices are not too loud. They are powerful, and they are transformative,” said Henry

Henry challenged the audience to loosen those constraints by speaking boldly, prioritizing self-worth, and engaging in honest conversations within relationships and professional spaces.

She reminded attendees that women throughout history have broken barriers by rejecting those limitations.

“Our great-great-grandmothers broke down doors for us to walk through. We are stronger and more powerful than society wants us to believe,” said Henry.

Jaylen Rider, a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Sigma Kappa chapter, shared a tribute prepared by the men of the fraternity titled “A Love Letter to Women.”

The message honored the strength, resilience, and impact of women in their families, communities, and workplaces, expressing gratitude for the care and leadership women provide while acknowledging the often unseen work they carry. The tribute also reminded the audience that women deserve rest, protection, and support just as much as they uplift others.

Keynote speaker Cessnie Shelton reminded students that legacy is not something that begins later in life but is built through everyday actions and interactions.

“Legacy is what you leave in people, it’s not just what you achieve, it’s the impact you make on others,” said Shelton.

She highlighted that life will bring challenges, closed doors, delays, and uncomfortable moments, but these experiences are meant to develop resilience, character, and wisdom.

“Those seasons and moments are not meant to defeat you; they are meant to develop you,” said Shelton.

Shelton spoke of the importance of embracing one’s divine purpose. She told students that each person has unique gifts and that their purpose cannot be replaced or diminished by others.

“My divine purpose is not yours, and your divine purpose is not mine,” she said. “We are not powerful enough to change what someone else was born to do, but we are responsible for living fully into our own purpose.”

A major theme of her speech was not dimming one’s light for the comfort of others. Shelton encouraged students to speak boldly, act with intention, and make decisions that reflect their values, rather than conforming to societal expectations.

The event concluded by recognizing several women with the 2026 Exceptional Women Award for their leadership, service, and impact in the community. Each recipient has demonstrated outstanding dedication and has made meaningful contributions to UCO and beyond:

Nicole Doherty

Aundrea Jackson

Alisa Gramm

Lilian Du

Phoebe Hilliard

AAUW members, 2026 Exceptional Women Award recipients, and keynote speaker Cessnie Shelton at UCO’s Exceptional Women Kickoff Brunch. (Brooklyn Porter/ The Vista)

AAUW will be having events all month long.