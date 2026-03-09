Women’s Golf Finish Second at Diffee Ford Invitational
EDMOND- The University of Central Oklahoma women’s golf team came up short, finishing second in the Diffee Ford Invitational last week.
The two-day tournament, with 17 teams competing, was hosted by Southern Nazarene University at KickingBird Golf Club on Tuesday.
The Bronchos as a team posted a +39, finishing with a score of 17-over-par on day one and 22-over-par on day two.
Central finished five strokes behind SW Oklahoma State, who had +34 overall, shooting 11-over-par on day one and 23-over-par on day 2.
Estela Castillo, the Junior from Spain, was the leading individual golfer for the Bronchos, posting a three-over-par on day one and four-over-par on day two. Castillo finished with a final score of 147, tying for sixth out of 95 golfers.
Castillo said she believes this will be the start of a good season, not just individually but collectively as a team.
“Playing at our home course for a tournament is always a different experience since it’s somewhere so familiar. I truly enjoyed having the people I love the most coming to see me play.”
Scarlet Sturch, a Junior from Durant, also had a top 10 finish, shooting 150 total for the Bronchos, staying consistent in both days of the tournament. Sturch shot five-over-par and rose seven spots on the final day to tie for tenth.
Finishing a stroke outside of the top 10 was the freshman from Austin, Texas, Grace Hall, who shot 11-over-par overall, tying for 13th.
Hall finished just four-over-par on day one, but struggled on day two, shooting seven-over-par, falling 4 spots on the final day, finishing with 151.
Layne Ailshie gave the Bronchos four finishes in the top 20, shooting a final score of 153 across the two-day tournament.
Makaylee Cowan missed the top 20 by one stroke, shooting a 154 and eight-over -par on day one and six-over-par on day two.
The Bronchos had two more freshmen competing as individuals. Reagan Plank finished with a total 18-over-par 158, and Faith Principato shot a 30-over-par 170.
The Bronchos travel to the Sunshine State for the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida, for a three-day tournament, which began earlier today.