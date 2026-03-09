Women’s Golf Finish Second at Diffee Ford Invitational

EDMOND- The University of Central Oklahoma women’s golf team came up short, finishing second in the Diffee Ford Invitational last week.

UCO golfer lines up the ball on the green for the putt. (Drew Rayburn/The Vista)

The two-day tournament, with 17 teams competing, was hosted by Southern Nazarene University at KickingBird Golf Club on Tuesday.

The Bronchos as a team posted a +39, finishing with a score of 17-over-par on day one and 22-over-par on day two.

Central finished five strokes behind SW Oklahoma State, who had +34 overall, shooting 11-over-par on day one and 23-over-par on day 2.

Estela Castillo, the Junior from Spain, was the leading individual golfer for the Bronchos, posting a three-over-par on day one and four-over-par on day two. Castillo finished with a final score of 147, tying for sixth out of 95 golfers.

Castillo said she believes this will be the start of a good season, not just individually but collectively as a team.

“Playing at our home course for a tournament is always a different experience since it’s somewhere so familiar. I truly enjoyed having the people I love the most coming to see me play.”

Scarlet Sturch, a Junior from Durant, also had a top 10 finish, shooting 150 total for the Bronchos, staying consistent in both days of the tournament. Sturch shot five-over-par and rose seven spots on the final day to tie for tenth.

Finishing a stroke outside of the top 10 was the freshman from Austin, Texas, Grace Hall, who shot 11-over-par overall, tying for 13th.

Hall finished just four-over-par on day one, but struggled on day two, shooting seven-over-par, falling 4 spots on the final day, finishing with 151.

Layne Ailshie gave the Bronchos four finishes in the top 20, shooting a final score of 153 across the two-day tournament.

Makaylee Cowan missed the top 20 by one stroke, shooting a 154 and eight-over -par on day one and six-over-par on day two.

The Bronchos had two more freshmen competing as individuals. Reagan Plank finished with a total 18-over-par 158, and Faith Principato shot a 30-over-par 170.

The Bronchos travel to the Sunshine State for the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida, for a three-day tournament, which began earlier today.