“Wicked” pays homage to the past while also making its own mark

B.G. Williams

Contributing Writer

“Wicked,” directed by Jon M. Chu, released on Nov. 22 is a movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical of the same name, which began its run in 2003. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Wicked was released in theaters on Nov. 22, 2024. (PROVIDED/UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

Going even further, the Broadway musical is a spinoff of a book of the same name written by Gregory Macguire. Macguire’s book was inspired by the 1939 film, “The Wizard of Oz” which itself was an adaptation of the book written by L. Frank Baum in 1900.

If you follow the road of adaptations to the present day, it may seem that this film had a lot of expectations to live up to, and that would be correct.

However, it is safe to say that, whatever brought you to Oz in the first place, you won’t be disappointed. There are plenty of references and easter eggs to the film, the Broadway musical, and even to the book. Through artistic choices and a few choice cameos, it is obvious that “Wicked” was made with a love and appreciation toward all that came before it.

However, what made the film truly remarkable was what it added to the source material.

In terms of set design and special effects, the movie was able to accomplish things that are not possible in the stage production. Everything from the landscape of Oz to the train to the Emerald City helped the audience to feel as if they had been transported from a world of black and white to a world full of color and magic.

In terms of following the original script line-for-line, the movie made a few minor changes to lyrics that helped the flow of the film. It also added more one-liners and both character interactions and reactions that added to the comedy and heart of the film. It also added a scene to Elphaba’s backstory that came full circle beautifully at the end.

In terms of characters, Erivo (Elphaba) and Grande (Glinda) bring a new light to both of the characters. Their musical talents are showcased throughout the film, as both are given time to shine both individually and together. Other characters, such as the Wizard, portrayed by Jeff Goldblum, Fiyero, portrayed by Johnathan Bailey, and Nessarose, portrayed by Marissa Bode, all add to the depth of the film offering moments of humor, romance, and perspective that gives the film strength outside of the setting and main characters.

“Wicked” has also already had real-world effects in two major ways. The first is its opening weekend. It had the biggest opening worldwide for a film based on a Broadway musical. The second comes from its choice to cast Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Nessarose is Elphaba’s younger sister, who is disabled and uses a wheelchair. Bode is the first actor who is actually disabled and a wheelchair user to portray the character. This marks a shift in authentic representation for both the film industry and Broadway.

This film beautifully mixes the old with the new and makes for a wonderful watching experience.