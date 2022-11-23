While Gen Z voted, many never made it to the polls

As of the beginning of November, 2,295,906 Oklahomans were registered to vote, according to the OK Election Board website. 386,808 of those registered to vote are in the age range of 18-29, a demographic that made an impact nationally in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Angelique Bruner, a theater major, has voted in every election since turning 18. Bruner said that her family has voted in every election since the 1960s..

“I physically went to the polls. I made a polling plan, and I made sure that my grandmother got to the polls as well,” Bruner said. “I go on Ballotpedia and I do my best to make an informed choice.”

Bruner cited her family’s history as a reason that she votes. She spoke of her grandparents, saying, “they fought very hard for us to get the right to vote.”

“I have done everything I can in my civic duty,” she said.

Accounting senior Kayla Vo, however, did not vote. Vo, who is registered, said that she did vote in 2020, but didn’t feel informed enough to cast a vote this year.

“I didn’t want to go alone. If my friend would have gone with me, I probably would have voted,” Vo said. “I had classes that day and I couldn’t miss.”

Vo said that she did know about early voting, but did not know about absentee voting. She also said that she probably would not have voted absentee anyway, because she did not know anything about the candidates.

“I’m a bit of a hypocrite. I do think people should vote because it’s a right we have,” she said.

Oklahoma residents can check the status of their voter registration or request to register by visiting the Oklahoma Election Board website.