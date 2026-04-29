What the UCO Library Recommends to Plant in Your Garden

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Chambers Library hosted a seed exchange on April 23 as part of Earth Day to educate and give people the opportunity to grow their own plants.

Nicole Sump-Crether, the director of library technology and data management, said that this was part of the week of Earth Day events, like the Earth Day fair that happened the day before.

This type of event is a community building, Sump-Crether said, “people bring us seeds, then take seeds away.”

Students passed by the table and were offered free seeds to plant, and Sump-Crether would explain the care instructions of the plant, like how much sun it needs, what type of soil should be used, and how much space it needs.

Sump-Crether said they focus on educating people about plants native to Oklahoma, but they don’t only have native plants because most of the seeds they have were given to them from the previous seed swap in the fall.

When asked about what qualities are best for a plant in Oklahoma, Sump-Crether said, “The trick is picking the right plant for the environment.”

Sump-Crether said that almost all plants need the same thing; most want well-draining soil, and they all need varying amounts of sunlight.

Sump-Crether said the only challenge in Oklahoma is our soil, “Because we have a lot of clay in our soil, sometimes it can be a challenge to find a good spot with good draining soil.”

When asked what Sump-Crether recommends planting in a garden, she gave this list:

Indian Blanket

Resistant to heat and drought, these short-lived perennial wildflowers bloom with two-inch red petals with yellow tips from spring to fall. It attracts pollinators like honey bees, and later the seed heads feed birds. It’s best to plant from seeds in mid-April with at least six hours of sunlight a day and well-drained soil.

Milkweed

Commonly known as the host plant for Monarch butterflies. It’s a tall plant with large balls of flowers that range from pink to purple that give off a sweet odor, and produce fruit. It is a perennial that is resistant to deer. However, it is toxic to cats and dogs. It grows between three and five feet tall in well-draining soil with six to eight hours of sunlight a day.

Persian Basil

A herb with a strong, anise-clove flavor. Like all basil, it deters mosquitoes while also attracting bees and butterflies. It is recommended to remove the flowers it produces to prevent the basil from tasting bitter. It should be planted in fertile, well-draining soil that is sheltered, while having six to eight hours of sunlight a day

False Indigo

A plant with flowers from blue to yellow, this perennial is native to Oklahoma. It attracts butterflies and hummingbirds, and is resistant to rabbits, deer, and droughts. It should be planted in well-draining soil with six to eight hours of sunlight.