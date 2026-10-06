What Oklahomans Said at Trump’s Candidate Rally

President Donald Trump and Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei hosted a campaign rally inside Durant’s Choctaw Nation Event Center on Oct. 1, ahead of OK’s midterm elections.
Attendees came from across the state to show support for Trump and Mazzei, and some told The Vista why they chose to vote for the Republican candidate on Nov. 3.
While standing in line for the rally, one woman shared why she chose to attend:
As the line moved forward, a man shared what policies made him support Mazzei:
Another man chimed in and said,
When rally-goers were questioned on what Oklahoma’s biggest policy problem is, a woman shared,
Although the rally was full of supporters for Mazzei and his policies, across the street people gathered in protest of the Presidential visit.
One protester explains what they hoped to accomplish,
Another protester shared with The Vista why she decided to make her voice heard,
Protesters also expressed support for Cyndi Munson, the Oklahoma Democratic gubernatorial candidate:
The last day to register to vote in the midterm elections is Oct. 9. You can register here. The General Election date is Nov. 3.