What Oklahomans Said at Trump’s Candidate Rally

President Donald Trump and Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei hosted a campaign rally inside Durant’s Choctaw Nation Event Center on Oct. 1, ahead of OK’s midterm elections.

Choctaw Nation Event Center in Durant, Oklahoma on Oct.3 (Hannah Aukema/ The Vista) Rally attendees outside Choctaw Nation’s Event Center Trump/Mazzei rally Oct. 3 (Hannah Aukema/ The Vista)

Attendees came from across the state to show support for Trump and Mazzei, and some told The Vista why they chose to vote for the Republican candidate on Nov. 3.

While standing in line for the rally, one woman shared why she chose to attend:

“We’re here to back Mike Mazzei as well as Trump. We need to get the Republicans in this administration. We need to let them keep moving toward our agenda. We’ve got to keep going.” -Attendee

As the line moved forward, a man shared what policies made him support Mazzei:

“Mike Mazzei is getting people’s interest with no taxes and all that. Whether we can make that happen or not, it’s going to take the people. It’s going to take a lot of strategies to make that happen, but I would rather put my money on someone like that. We need to make things better, and Trump is here to help support that and to make things better.” -Attendee

Another man chimed in and said,

“I don’t think it’s that they’re getting enough funding; it’s how they’re using it. At this time, Mike Mazzei has a better idea of ensuring children don’t move along if they don’t know how to read or how to do math.” -Attendee

When rally-goers were questioned on what Oklahoma’s biggest policy problem is, a woman shared,

“We have too much nonsense going on that should not be happening, and I think they can help clean it up.” -Attendee

Although the rally was full of supporters for Mazzei and his policies, across the street people gathered in protest of the Presidential visit.

Protestors holding signs outside of the President Trump and Mike Mazzei Rally in Durant, OK. on Oct. 1 (Hannah Aukema/The Vista)

One protester explains what they hoped to accomplish,

“We’re trying to bring the community together, and that is what this is about. That is all divisive, and we’re trying to stand against that. We want people to know that Oklahomans are for Oklahomans.” -Protester

Another protester shared with The Vista why she decided to make her voice heard,

“We’re here because Oklahoma and everyone in the United States deserves better. Trump is hitting people below the belt where it hurts: the wallet. People need to get up. They need to vote in this midterm election to make a difference.” -Protester

Protesters also expressed support for Cyndi Munson, the Oklahoma Democratic gubernatorial candidate:

“I went to one of Cyndi Munson’s events in Kingfisher. She’s a down-to-earth person. I think she’s got the benefit of the state in mind.” -Protester

The last day to register to vote in the midterm elections is Oct. 9. You can register here. The General Election date is Nov. 3.