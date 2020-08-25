“Welcome to the FAM” week brings diversity, inclusion on campus to spotlight

Welcome to the FAM Week at the University of Central Oklahoma is a series of events which allows students to explore the different cultural heritages on campus. (Provided by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion Office's Facebook)

“Welcome to the FAM week” is a week long series of events to encourage students to explore the University of Central Oklahoma’s diverse cultural landscape.

Data reflects that more than half of the campus still self-reports as caucasian, despite UCO being one of the most diverse universities in the state.

According to the Enrollment Statistics and Demographics Spring 2020 edition provided by the UCO Institutional Research Center, Caucasian students make up just over 54% of the student body. The second largest demographic is Hispanic at 11.6%, and 9.8% of students registered as two or more races.

In the last four years there has been a decline in the enrollment from Caucasian, African American, and American Indian students. International student enrollment has declined 46.7%.

The university celebrates FAM week every year, the events this year cover many topics. There will be tips and tricks for college life, and general introductions to getting involved.

Some of the events will be virtual for those unable to attend due to COVID-19 safety restrictions. The Hispanic American Student Association is hosting its first virtual meeting Monday.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host Welcome to the FAM week Aug. 24-28. Events include:

This NEXT Monday join us at 5:30 pm in the Will Rogers Room for some tips & tricks when dealing with college! Food and drinks will be provided 🗣Come out & show your faces bronchos! pic.twitter.com/TDFaEfEtIl — UCO NAACP (@uconaacp) August 21, 2020

If you are attending any event on campus, you must wear a mask and bring your student identification card. Social distancing is encouraged and make sure your mask covers your nose and your mouth.

For more information, email ODI or call 405-974-3588.

There are also other ways to engage virtually in diversity initiatives on campus. The Vista collaborated with UCentral and the UCO Association of Black Journalists to host Central Diversity, a series of online forum discussions about inclusivity and diversity at UCO.

The first episode was about “Allyship” and how to be a better more active ally. Student representatives joined in the monthly discussion about how fellow students can make campus more inclusive.

The first episode featured student leaders including Hannah Lea, President of UCO Asian American Student Association, Zion Carter, President of Black Student Association, Evan Bostic, President of UCO National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, James Limbaugh, President of UCO Student Association and Christian Coleman, Vice President of UCOSA.

The next episode of Central Diversity is Sept. 5 and the topic of discussion will be activism. Contact UCentral or The Vista on social media to recommend a future Central Diversity topic or to submit a question.