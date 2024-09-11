“We’d go to war with each other”: Broncho volleyball enters news season with ferocity

The nationally ranked UCO volleyball team began their season Friday, Sept. 6, in Texas as they look to continue their success from last season.

The Bronchos traveled to San Angelo, Texas, where they faced UT Permian Basin Friday at 10 a.m., RV Angelo State at 6 p.m. and two more matches on Saturday. The team came into the season ranked No. 23 nationally and picked to finish second in the MIAA conference. The team only lost one of their players from last season and brought in three new faces.

“We know we can go so far up from last season and that only makes us excited,” said junior Mikiah Perdue.

The Bronchos are coming off a 26-5 (17-3) season where they finished second in the MIAA. The team has focused on becoming a close, inseparable group. When talking about what there is to look forward to this season, Perdue doesn’t look towards the wins and losses.

“I’m just looking forward to spending time and working hard with my girls. My favorite thing about my team is that we are inseparable, and we’d go to war with each other, and I have the most fun with these people, win or lose,” said Perdue.

Head coach Edgar Miraku serves to his players. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA)

Coach Edgar Miraku is entering his thirteenth year at the helm where he has led the team to two national tournament appearances in his time at UCO. The team opens their season with nine straight road matches before returning home to host a tournament with Southern Nazarene. The team is focusing on what they can control, and not what the rankings say.

“We don’t pay too much attention to our rank because we know the quality and caliber of our game. We just focus on doing what we know we can do,” Perdue stated when asked if their ranking would be a distraction.