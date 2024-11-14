“We Live in Time” reignites the romantic genre

It’s generally a cliche when people say it, but it proves apt for “We Live in Time.” They don’t make movies quite like this anymore. Romantic dramas seem to be out of fashion nowadays in our franchise-driven era of filmmaking, but “We Live in Time” proves that the genre isn’t done yet and there’s still more to be found.

“We Live in Time” poster for the new romance film starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. (PROVIDED/A24)



One needs a few things to make a romantic film work: chemistry between the leads, small though nonetheless feasible stakes and deeply emotional moments that make the audience care about these characters and their small little lives. Luckily, main actors Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have impeccable chemistry and are very believable as a couple. The relationship between their characters Tobias and Almut is a very sweet and tender one. They have their fights and struggles, but there’s that core love that remains. It might be one of the best romances in recent years.

Also to be commended is the wondrous cinematography from Stuart Bentley, which captures the beauty of the landscapes and cities where Tobias and Almut live. It also captures the beauty of the small things in life. Perhaps it is not to the level of Roger Deakins’ superb cinematography, but it isn’t fair to compare the two. Bentley shoots with an eye for creating great shots and moving with fluidity throughout the timeline.

That’s where we see this film is unique: its structure. The story of our character’s love is told in a non-linear fashion, reminiscent of cerebral love stories like “Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind” though it’s not as surreal or science fiction-y. It may deter some moviegoers, but if you pay attention, the story is very clear, easy to follow and understandable. One just has to pay attention, and it becomes clear what part of the timeline is being portrayed. But what keeps it together is Pugh and Garfield’s chemistry and the fact that they have a good script to work with.

“We Live in Time” isn’t a perfect film though, despite its structure, it doesn’t do anything particularly new with the genre. It doesn’t have the surreal romance of “Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind,” the melancholy of “Her” or even the pathos of “Casablanca.” It’s certainly emotional in spots and Garfield and Pugh give it their all to make this movie work, but it doesn’t escape the tropes of its respective genre. Nothing wrong with that per se, but given the risks it takes in some of its aspects, it would have been nice to see more risks in the storytelling.

“We Live in Time” is a very good and sometimes moving film about love and the commitments we make to those we love. It’s another good entry from A24’s oeuvre.