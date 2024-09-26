Volleyball remains undefeated as soccer improves record

The UCO women’s volleyball and soccer teams went a combined 5-0 this past week.

The volleyball team continued their dominance with another 4-0 week to bring their overall record to 13-0. The team is ranked No. 15 in the country and will most likely rise after their successful week.

UCO outside hitter Mikaela Garvin (21) soars above the court. (ANDREA VASQUEZ/THE VISTA)

UCO played their home opener Thursday after playing their first nine games on the road. The team opened their week Thursday in the MIAA/GAC crossover with a sweep of Southwestern Oklahoma State University. The No. 15 Bronchos weren’t ever challenged by SWOSU, taking all three sets by scores of 25-11, 25-20, 25-23. Jenna Karp and Mikaela Garvin took over the third set by combining for nine kills in the set alone.

The following day, the Bronchos took on Oklahoma Baptist University for the second time this season. After sweeping the Bison in the first match on Sept. 10, this game was the same story. The Bronchos did drop one set to the Bison, finishing the match in four sets by scores of 25-22, 22-25, 25-9, 25-11.

Later that day, the Bronchos handled the East Central Tigers easily. The team swept East Central 25-18, 25-9, 25-17. To round out their week on Saturday, they took on the Savage Storm of Southeastern Oklahoma State. Again, the Bronchos finished the match with a sweep. After a close first set, 25-20, the Bronchos dominated the last two by scores of 25-9 and 25-16.

The Bronchos capped off their 4-0 week as they look to move into the top ten of the Division II Women’s Volleyball standings this week.

UCO midfielder Izzy Van Zanten strikes the ball. (ANDREA VASQUEZ/THE VISTA)

The Broncho soccer team improved their record to 3-2 overall and 2-1 at home Wednesday when they took on the Southern Nazarene Storm.

The game was scoreless after the first 45 minutes and for much of the second half, too. In the 75th minute, Albany Adair opened up the scoring for the Bronchos to put her team up 1-0. About three minutes later, Adair scored her second goal of the match to put the Bronchos up 2-0 with a shot that barely got past the goalkeeper. In the 86th minute, SNU got their first goal to make the score 2-1, but the Bronchos were able to hold off the late rally from the Storm to win by a final score of 2-1.

The team plays their final non-conference game vs. Oklahoma Christian University Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City. Later in the week, the team goes on the road to take on Washburn on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. and Emporia State Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.

Looking ahead, the UCO volleyball team plays twice this week. Both games will be played at Hamilton Fieldhouse. The Bronchos host Newman Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. and Pittsburg State Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.