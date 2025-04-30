Visa revocations reversed

The Trump administration restored student-visa registrations for students across the United States last week, after large-scale pushback to the previous revocations which put international students at risk.

A graduate takes photos alongside their family outside of Old North on the University of Central Oklahoma campus. (VICTOR LOPEZ/THE VISTA)

There were four confirmed revocations at the University of Central Oklahoma, according to university officials. Since the restoration of visas took place, some of the students affected at UCO have had the visas returned.

“I can confirm that it appears some of the students impacted have had their visas reinstated,” said Vice President for Communications and Public Affairs Adrienne Nobles.

Nobles could not confirm the number of students who had visas restored, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Communications regarding a student’s visa status is sent directly to the student.

American Civil Liberties Union lawyers argued the visa revocations disrupted a student’s education.

“The ACLU emphasizes that the revocations disrupt the educational pursuits of students who are following all rules,” wrote members of the ACLU in a statement.

However, despite visas being restored across the country and at UCO there is still a fear amongst international students that the possibility of losing visa status still looms.

“Unfoundedly revoking student visas across the nation for reasons as minor as unpaid tickets is an effort to target students at random to spread uncertainty and scare students away from using their protected free speech rights under the First Amendment,” said the UCO Students for Justice in Palestine organization in a statement.

There have been no confirmations as to why four UCO students had visa status revoked in the initial wave of revocations across the country.

“We believe that it is an attempt to chill free speech,” said UCO SJP member Sarah, who chose to go by a separate name in order to protect her identity out of fear of retribution.

Lawyers across the country made the same argument that the revocations were in violation of free speech.

The visa terminations sparked more than 100 lawsuits from students who feared immediate deportation. Judges blocked the terminations in many cases and questioned the administration’s blanket move.

“We are working to expand a ‘Know Your Rights’ campaign that ensures support is accessible to all,” said the SJP in a statement. “This support includes resources on digital security and travel tips, connections to immigration attorneys, legal hotlines and more.”

The Vista will continue to cover the visa revocations and reinstatements as the story develops.