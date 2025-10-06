Upcoming: Dying in Silence The First Amendment’s Last Breath Conference

Photo provided by Annelise Dalrymple, overall conference director at UCO.



The University of Central Oklahoma will host Dying in Silence: The First Amendment’s Last Breath on Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in MCOM 120.

The one-day conference is for students, faculty, and community members to explore the challenges facing free speech, journalism, and ethical communication in today’s society.

Annelise Dalrymple, overall conference director, said the theme reflects the growing pressures on journalists and citizens alike.

“Public trust in the media is at historic lows, and recent presidential rhetoric has created a hostile environment for journalists and outlets that publish critical coverage,” Dalrymple said.

“This puts the First Amendment, and our right to a free press, under pressure. We wanted the theme to challenge attendees to think critically about their role as future communication professionals and U.S. citizens.”

Dalrymple emphasized the importance of hosting the conference at UCO. “As a public university, we are directly bound by the First Amendment. Hosting this conference allows us to discuss ethical boundaries of speech, media freedom, and accountability on campus and beyond,” she explained.

The day begins at 9 a.m. with a welcome ceremony, a redacted reading of the First Amendment by Shanice Hopkins, and remarks from Mike Breslin.

Panels and keynote presentations will address a wide range of issues, including journalism ethics, misinformation, censorship, and the media’s role in shaping public conversation.

Dalrymple highlighted two workshops that she feels would be especially effective. “Authoritarians in the Academy: Protecting Higher Ed from Censorship at Home and Abroad,” with Sarah McLaughlin, will explore global censorship pressures on U.S. universities.

The panel “Beyond Our Generation: Are We Changing the Narrative?” will examine how today’s media shapes society and the ethical responsibilities of future communicators.

Other sessions, including “Freedom in Freefall” and “Ripple Effect: Voices of the Industry,” will address how communicators can navigate moral dilemmas, stand firm against misinformation, and advocate for ethical stand media.

Dalrymple hopes attendees leave the conference both informed and inspired. “I want attendees to leave having learned something new and to feel empowered to protect their rights and uphold ethical communication,” she said. “Watching a team of students come together, debate, brainstorm, and turn understanding into a conference that truly matters has been inspiring.”