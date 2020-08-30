UCOSA gears up for fall with first meeting and election

There were 60 candidates pining for the vote to the student government association among the five colleges at the University of Central Oklahoma. On Friday, UCOSA announced the newly elected senators, and meetings begin Monday.

UCOSA oversees and addresses student concerns, manages student organizations and works to enhance the overall student experience both on and off campus, according to the UCO website.

James Limbaugh, UCOSA body president, and Christian Coleman, vice president were elected in April. De Shannon, congressional chair; Hanna Turner, congressional vice chair; and, DeLauren Diaz, congressional secretary were also elected.

The senator names were announced on social media Friday:

Liberal Arts: Emily Grim, Sakinah Smith, Josh Chao, Jose Ibarra, Daniela Arvizo, Kassidy Ferrell

Business: Callie Hambrick, Siamrya Wilson, Boone Lenochan, Johny Hayes, Dakota Gann, Alejandro Palma

Fine Arts and Design: Gable Couch, Dillion Rasberry, Alexis Howry

Education and Professional Studies: Abby Wright, Nathan Ferrell, Mich Hambrick, Reagan Griffin, Amariah Sheffield, Megan Watkins, Robert Merchant, Cecilia Favela

Math and Science: Rose Nasihatkon, Ethan Clark, Dominique Bruner, Kameron Kimball, Sydney Leland, Gianella Albines-Chaves, Sameer Ahmad

On campus: Tyler Owens, Austin Payne, Lukas Byfield, Diallo Foster, Hannah Scarberry

Off campus: Haley White, Lynh Hoang, Alexxa Lewis, Landon Hunter, Evan Bostic

UCOSA representatives are a regular fixture in a series of live discussion forums called “Central Diversity.” The second episode of this series will focus on the topic of activism at 1 p.m. Sept. 5 via UCentral’s Facebook page.

The episode will feature student leaders including Day’Quann Ervin, Oklahoma City Human Rights Task Force member; Han Seth Leu, director of International Student Affairs of UCOSA; Sakinah Smith, OKC Rally organizer; Sincere Terry, demonstrator arrested in Oklahoma county; and, J.D Younger, Edmond police chief.

Meeting agendas are usually released the Friday before the meeting, but the UCOSA website has not been updated yet. To view the minutes for previous meetings you can visit here.

The Congressional Opening Session is Monday at 4 p.m. in the NUC Ballrooms A and B. Open seats will be limited and it is first come first serve. Masks are required at the meeting.