UCO’s Red Bull Student Marketer Shares about Red Bull Basement

UCO’s Red Bull Marketer, Mia Jackson, outside of a Red Bull car (photo provided by Mia Jackson)



University of Central Oklahoma student Mia Jackson, a Red Bull Student Marketer, is the one and only UCO representative for campus who covers all of Oklahoma and South Kansas and brings Red Bull on campus through events such as Greek life and sports to co-op gaming and campus events.

Jackson’s job is to make sure students all over campus get their wings.



Jackson shared how students can get involved with Red Bull, called the Red Bull Basement. An activation where students can submit any creative idea with the help of AI. The opportunity gives students the chance to turn their ideas into something real with mentorship and global exposure.

Photo provided by Mia Jackson

Three U.S. ideas will be selected for MVP development and pitch in Silicon Valley for a chance to win the World Final grand prize of $100K and more. Red Bull partners with Microsoft & AMD to equip AI tools, mentorship, and a global stage to transform bold ideas into real solutions.

The previous winner of the Red Bull Basement 2024, Soj Gamayon, developed his AgriConnect Idea, which used AI to help farmers identify crop threats.

Jackson shared the importance of the program. “It gives college students support and the resources needed to solve problems around them.”

“It shows that Red Bull doesn’t only talk about innovation, but they invest in students and to bring their ideas to life.”

Red Bull provides this opportunity for students to put their ideas out into the world for the chance to be heard. They believe in empowering young students to create change instead of waiting. Jackson said.

“Rebull isn’t just an energy drink. It’s a lifestyle brand that’s built around action, creativity, and pushing our limits,” she said.

“We stand on taking risks and chasing those experiences.”

Jackson shared how Red Bull impacted her life as a student.

“Red Bull has changed my life in the best way possible. I’ve learned so many skills I’ll use in my future career and gained so much confidence. I’ve traveled to a variety of places, activating huge Red Bull events like Flugtag DFW, Fiesta San Antonio, and Utah Soapbox Race.”

To apply or find out information, click here.