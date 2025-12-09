UCO’s President’s Club Children’s Community Party Brings Holiday Cheer to Edmond First-Graders

Photo provided by Jaiden Ingram, Coordinator of Community Engagement at UCO

The University of Central Oklahoma’s President’s Club Children’s Community Party welcomed more than 200 Edmond Public Schools first-graders to campus on Dec. 4 for the event’s 35th annual celebration.

The long-standing tradition provides children with holiday activities, personalized gifts, and one-on-one engagement with UCO students, faculty, and staff.

Jaiden Ingram, Coordinator of Community Engagement at the University of Central Oklahoma, said the purpose of the party extends far beyond holiday fun.

“The main purpose of the President’s Club Children’s Community Party is to provide holiday joy and support to local first-graders in need by giving them a fun, welcoming, and memorable celebration,” Ingram said.

“This event strengthens UCO’s commitment to service, community engagement, and Broncho spirit.”

Children selected through UCO’s ongoing partnerships with local Edmond schools participated in craft stations, holiday games, and a play area featuring giant yard activities such as Jenga, tic-tac-toe, and a foam “snowball fight.” Each child also met Santa and received a gift purchased by their assigned sponsor.

Ingram said pairing each child with UCO sponsors and volunteers is essential to the event’s structure and safety. “We literally could not have this event if it weren’t for our sponsors and volunteers,” she said.

“This ensures each child receives a thoughtful gift and has supervision at our event.”

This year, an estimated 300 to 350 volunteers supported the program, serving as sponsors, room hosts, bus captains, sign holders, and event support staff. A dedicated PCCCP team also handled decorations, setup, teardown, and activity facilitation.

Ingram said she hopes the event leaves a lasting impact on the participating children and the volunteers alike. “I hope this event leaves the children feeling celebrated, supported and seen,” she said.

“For volunteers, I hope it inspires a deeper sense of purpose, empathy, and connection to the community.”

Photo provided by Jaiden Ingram, Coordinator of Community Engagement at UCO

The event also aligns with UCO’s mission of community engagement and transformative learning (STLR) by giving students hands-on opportunities to develop leadership, service, and civic responsibility.

“Volunteers get to see the real impact of their time and compassion,” she said.

Despite the event’s long-running success, organizers face challenges each year, including securing enough sponsors during finals week and navigating unpredictable December weather. Ingram said the team encourages two sponsors per child to help share the financial responsibility.

A standout moment from this year’s celebration came when Santa joined the children in performing the viral “67” trend, drawing excited cheers throughout the ballroom.

As UCO celebrates 35 years of this tradition, Ingram said the team looks forward to continuing the event for future generations. “We’re proud of the legacy this program has built, and we look forward to continuing it,” she said.