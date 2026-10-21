UCO’s New Plains Journal Marks 40 years

The University of Central Oklahoma New Plains Review publishing journal celebrates four decades of stories, poetry, artwork, and perspectives from writers around the nation.

Founded in 1986, the New Plains Review (NPR) has showcased regional voices and has grown into UCO’s premier literary arts journal, with contributors from nearly every state and country around the world. According to UCO’s English Publications Advisor, Toby Wray, this anniversary their mission remains centered on creative expression and the exchange of new ideas.

UCO’s NPR works through the university’s Publishing and Editing course that is offered under the Creative Writing catalogue. Through this program, students get the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the editorial process while helping bring new creative work to readers.

“The journal is always transforming, turning to reflect different perspectives and new voices,” Wray said.

The journal welcomes submissions from both emerging and established writers and artists. It considers fiction, nonfiction, theater plays, scriptwriting, poetry, photography, and visual art, as long as they can be accommodated in the physical journal.

Its reach extends beyond Oklahoma, with past international contributions from Canada and Europe.

“The stories being told here, and those that connect us to spaces beyond Oklahoma, reflect what matters most to the students, faculty, and staff of UCO. Students come to Publishing and Editing to lift up the stories that matter most to them. That’s the best reflection of who we are, I’d say,” Wray said.

He continues to say that if students are interested in writing, editing, or publishing, this course provides practical experience that extends beyond traditional classroom assignments. Students work on a publication that changes each semester, and see the results of their decisions in a finished issue bearing their names on the editorial team.

Wray said he particularly enjoys discussing with students how the process of editing and selecting artwork can develop their aesthetic judgment and appreciation for creative artwork.

“Art is meant to transform our perspectives. We learn through new stories and creative ideas. I am struck by how unique each semester feels—and how satisfying each new issue of New Plains Review is as a result,” Wray said.

The program also brings literature beyond the printed page through ‘Lit @ the Lab’, an annual literary showcase held at UCO’s Jazz Lab. The event launches new issues of the journal and gives selected works an opportunity to reach audiences through live performances.

This year’s showcase, scheduled for Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., will celebrate the journal’s 40th anniversary with a musical performance, poetry readings and a staged reading of “Margaret in the Park,” a one-act play published in the Spring 2026 issue. This event will offer another way for the university community to engage with the work featured in the journal, allowing audiences to experience writing and performance together.

For Wray, that engagement reflects the larger value of student publications. Sharing creative work allows people to encounter experiences and perspectives different from their own, expanding their understanding of the world around them.

“There’s no greater power than being able to expand your understanding beyond yourself, to reach others. That not only helps us encounter difference, diversity, but it ensures that we see ourselves more fully,” Wray said.

Looking ahead, Wray hopes to expand the journal’s digital presence, potentially making an issue available online. The goal would be to increase accessibility while continuing the publications tradition of showcasing creative work.

Students interested in joining the editorial team or take on a position such as Editor-in-Chief, or Poetry Editor or even Business Manager can join the practicum course offered on campus CSDY 4753. Through the course, students can help produce a future issue of New Plains Review and gain experience across the publishing process.

For Toby Wray, he says the importance of that work goes beyond publishing a journal and that it’s more about making room for ideas and ensuring that different perspectives have the opportunity to be heard.