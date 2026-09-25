UCO’s Keys to Victory against No. 7 Northwest Missouri State

The University of Central Oklahoma football team will have their hands full in their home opener this weekend when they take on No. 7 Northwest Missouri State on homecoming weekend.

UCO’s #21 linebacker, Conner Johnson, tackles NSU player. (Robert Adams/The Vista)

UCO comes into the matchup 1-2 overall and 0-1 in MIAA play after a disappointing loss last week at Washburn.

The Bronchos had four turnovers in the loss and fumbled the ball five times — losing three. Quarterback Jett Huff also recorded an interception on the last drive of the game to clinch the game for Washburn.

Now UCO will be back at Chad Richison Stadium for the first time in their 2026 season, looking to make a statement against a formidable foe.

Northwest Missouri comes into Saturday’s contest with a 3-0 record overall and a 2-0 record in MIAA play.

The Bearcats have shown all-around dominance so far this season, averaging 48 points per game, good for fifth nationally, while only giving up 10 points per game, also good for fifth nationally. Those ranks place them at the top of the MIAA in both categories.

They trounced in-state rival Missouri Southern 65-3 last weekend, displaying their dominant play on both sides of the ball.

With Northwest Missouri entering the matchup ranked No. 7 in the AFCA Division II Top 25, here are the keys for UCO to pull off the upset:

Get the Ground Game Going

UCO has struggled to establish a consistent rushing attack through the first three games of the season, averaging just 84.7 rushing yards per game and not yet having a 100-yard rusher. Dev Mathews leads the team with 82 rushing yards, while Ja’Daniel Nettles has 68.

That task becomes even more difficult against a Northwest Missouri defense that has made stopping the run a priority, evidenced by their fifth rank nationally in run defense, only allowing just under 50 yards per game.

Head coach Adam Dorrel said the Bearcats’ defensive front and linebackers present a major challenge, particularly when it comes to maintaining eye discipline.

“They’re going to challenge your eyes,” Dorrel said. “You have to be physical. If you’re not embracing their level of physicality, then you have no chance to run the ball against them.”

Dorrel said UCO will need to diversify its offensive looks against a defense to keep the Northwest Missouri defensive line honest.

Protect the football and protect Jett Huff.

Perhaps the biggest priority for UCO will be eliminating the mistakes that have plagued the Bronchos through three games.

UCO has put the ball on the ground 15 times this season, and luckily has only lost seven of those fumbles, while also dealing with four interceptions. Dorrel said the goal is to remain aggressive without continuing to give opponents extra opportunities.

“The biggest thing right now is: how can we mitigate the game to the best of our abilities?” Dorrel said. “You still want to stay aggressive, but stop the turnover. Stop turning the ball over- interceptions, fumbles, and all that stuff.”

Protecting Huff will be part of that equation. UCO has allowed 11 sacks through three games, tied for last in the MIAA. Dorrel said the issue has not fallen solely on the offensive line, pointing to quarterback decisions, running backs and tight ends missing assignments, and receivers needing to create separation.

“It’s a holistic approach,” Dorrel said. “Everybody has to take responsibility for the protection.”

Continue to win on third down.

While UCO has struggled in other areas, third down has been one of its bright spots.

“The positives right now are the third downs,” Dorrel said. “We’re really good, third down defense, really good third down offense.”

UCO ranks first in the MIAA in third-down defense and second in third-down offense, only behind the Bearcats.

Against a Northwest Missouri team that has been efficient on both sides of the ball, maintaining that success could be critical to keeping drives alive offensively and getting the Bearcats off the field defensively.

Keep the secondary from giving up big plays.

UCO’s secondary has been one of the strongest parts of its defense early in the season. The Bronchos currently lead the MIAA in pass defense, with Christian Cooper leading the team with 18 tackles and four defensive backs already recording at least 10 tackles.

Dorrel said the biggest improvement from last season has been the secondary’s ability to avoid coverage busts and explosive plays.

“They’re not giving up big plays,” Dorrel said. “They’re not busting coverages.”

The Bronchos have also shown more diversity in their coverage schemes, while competition for playing time has pushed the secondary to perform consistently during the week.

That will be especially important against Northwest Missouri’s offense, which is averaging 48 points per game.

Contain Zechariah Owens

One of UCO’s biggest defensive challenges will be Northwest Missouri quarterback Zechariah Owens.

Dorrel described Owens as a “true, true dual threat” who has taken on more responsibility within the Bearcats’ offense this season. Owens can work through his progressions as a passer, but when a play breaks down, he has the ability to turn into a dangerous runner.

“When he takes off, he has the type of speed… he’s like a running back,” Dorrel said. “That’s what’s very scary about him.”

UCO’s defensive front will need to generate pressure without losing contain, while the secondary will have to prevent Owens from turning extended plays into explosive gains.

Get Tahkari Bethel involved.

Freshman wide receiver Tahkari Bethel has emerged as one of UCO’s most productive offensive weapons. He leads the Bronchos with 276 receiving yards on 15 catches and has two touchdowns through three games.

He ranks second in the MIAA in receiving and first among all freshmen, but Dorrel believes UCO can get even more out of the freshman.

“I don’t feel like we’re putting enough on him,” Dorrel said.

Dorrel said the coaching staff has challenged itself to find more creative ways to get Bethel the football and move him around the formation. With defenses now aware of what he can do, simply leaving him in one spot could make it easier for opponents to bracket him.

Take advantage of finally being home.

After opening the season with three road games, UCO will finally get to play in front of its home crowd Saturday night.

The Bronchos open Chad Richison Stadium for the first time this season on homecoming weekend. It will be UCO’s latest first home game since 2011.

UCO has also won its last three home meetings against Northwest Missouri, although the Bearcats lead the all-time series 12-5.

Dorrel said the players are eager to play at home finally and emphasized the pride they take in protecting their home field.

“I cannot tell you how excited our players are to just be at home and play a home game,” Dorrel said. “We haven’t been home yet.”

“I think our guys take a tremendous amount of pride in wanting to play well at home and protecting our house,” he added.

With Northwest Missouri coming into Edmond undefeated and ranked among the top teams in Division II, UCO will have little room for error.

The Bronchos have already shown they can compete with physical opponents, but they will need to put together a complete performance against a Bearcats team that hasn’t lost yet this season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Chad Richison Stadium as UCO looks to defend its home field and open its 2026 home schedule with a statement win against one of the country’s best teams.