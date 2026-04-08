UCO’s Jett Farmer: A Baseball Player Meeting the Moment

When you transfer to a higher level in college sports, you can either meet the moment or let it meet you, and Jett Farmer has learned it’s best to choose the latter.

However, he doesn’t meet its immovable force with an unstoppable one of his own; he undertakes it methodically with guided practice through a steady rhythm of preparation, clutch-time reliability, and an unnerving consistency he brings to the field for the University of Central Oklahoma.

Farmer’s journey to the University of Central Oklahoma wasn’t built on hype or promise, but persistence. Long before he put on a Bronchos uniform, he was putting in hours that no one saw; early mornings in the cage, late evenings refining his mechanics, and a relentless focus on improving the smallest details of his game.

It’s the level of focus and determination needed at the collegiate level. And that work ethic is what thrust him into that atmosphere, but that doesn’t mean it’s made him totally prepared.

“The biggest adjustment has been the speed of the game and the level of competition. Everyone is talented, so you have to stay locked in every pitch and be consistent every day,” Farmer said.

That mindset has translated into a dependable role for Farmer on the team. Whether he’s stepping into the batter’s box in a key moment or making a routine play look automatic, he has built a reputation as someone his coaches can trust.

“I try to stay calm and confident, trust my preparation, and focus on doing my job rather than the situation,” he added, describing how he approaches tense moments in games.

A typical day in the life of Farmer reflects his stable presence, combining both on and off-field work, striking a balance needed for the yin and yang demands of any athlete.

“It usually includes lifting, bullpens, throwing, and making sure I’m taking care of my body with recovery and nutrition,” he said.

Coaches and teammates have also played a major role in shaping Farmer’s growth. Their support and accountability help him keep improving while reinforcing the lessons he’s learning on the field.

“They’ve pushed me to get better every day and helped me stay accountable. The coaches also give great feedback that helps me improve my game,” Farmer said.

Looking ahead, Farmer’s goals are straightforward: keep improving, contribute to team success, and see how far he can go in the game.

“My goal this season is to help my team win and improve as much as I can. Long term, I want to keep developing and play at the highest level possible,” he said.

One pitch at a time. One game at a time. That’s how Jett Farmer has always approached baseball, and it’s exactly what makes him a player worth watching in bronze and blue, always ready to meet the moment with a calm demeanor.