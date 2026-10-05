Breaking News: UCO’s Head Football Coach Adam Dorrel Resigns

University of Central Oklahoma head football coach Adam Dorrel has resigned from his position, effective immediately, the university announced Monday.

The decision comes two days after UCO’s game against the University of Central Missouri and follows what the university described as Dorrel’s “conduct” on the field after Saturday’s game.

After the conclusion of Saturday’s game, Coach Dorrel was seen charging at the referees and being held back by his assistant coaches and security in a broadcast from the MIAA Network.

Cody Swanson, UCO’s assistant coach and defensive coordinator, will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

“On behalf of the Broncho community, I want to acknowledge Coach Dorrel for his efforts over the past five seasons to build UCO’s Football program into one of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association’s premier teams,” UCO Vice President for Athletics Stan Wagnon said in a statement.

“This was a difficult decision, but it is in the best interest of our student-athletes and the university. His behavior Saturday night was inconsistent with the expectations we have of our leaders.”

Dorrel’s resignation comes after a turbulent period for his tenure at UCO. In April 2025, he was arrested in Edmond on suspicion of driving under the influence after police responded to reports of an erratic driver. According to police records reported at the time, officers found Dorrel in a vehicle and observed signs of possible intoxication. He was arrested after refusing field sobriety and chemical tests.

Dorrel was named UCO’s head coach in December 2021 and coached his first season with the Bronchos in 2022. He compiled a 30-21 record during his five seasons at UCO and is 125-61 overall as a head coach.

Swanson will take over a UCO team that is in the middle of its 2026 season.

The university said it will begin a search for Dorrel’s permanent replacement in the coming months.