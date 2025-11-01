UCO’s First International Homecoming Queen: Bengnique Miller

Bengnique Miller 2025 Homecoming Winner(ROBERT ADAMS/ THE VISTA)

For the first time in UCO history, an international student has been crowned as the UCO Homecoming Queen.

Representing the Student Ambassadors, Bengnique Miller, a senior student from the Bahamas, made history during this year’s Homecoming celebration.

Majoring in Forensic Science and Chemistry, Miller also serves as the Treasurer of the International Student Council (ISC), where she actively contributes to building a stronger global community on campus.

Reflecting on the moment she was crowned, Miller shared, “I was honestly so shocked at first, then after it sunk in, I felt so happy and excited realizing what an incredible honor it was to represent my university in that moment.”

Although she had not initially planned to run, encouragement from her advisor and peers motivated her to participate.

“If all of these ambassadors think I can do it, then I can do it,” she recalled.

One of the most memorable parts of her campaign was meeting the Homecoming Queen of 1967 during the Golden Bronchos Breakfast, an event that connects current students with alumni. Miller said the alumna’s advice reminded her that Homecoming Royalty is “not only for fun, but for representation and the change that we can bring.”

After the game, Miller learned that she was the first international student ever to win a place on the Homecoming Court. She expressed hope that her experience would inspire other international students to get involved in campus life.

“Knowing that I made history feels like a meaningful step toward greater inclusion and representation within our university community,” she said.

Miller also shared that the experience strengthened her faith and confidence.

“There were moments when I doubted myself, but I was reminded that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” she said.

Looking ahead, she plans to apply for OPT after graduation and is considering further studies in Forensic Science and Digital Forensics. To further students aspiring to run for Homecoming Royalty, Miller’s message is simple:

“Go for it. You’ll never know what you’re capable of until you take that first step.”

Her achievement marks a significant milestone for UCO’s international community and highlights the growing diversity and leadership among students from around the world.