The University of Central Oklahoma launched its Momentum campaign November 5th during the UCO Momentum Gala to raise $75 million dollars to expand student opportunities in Oklahoma.

Momentum focuses on three main priorities:

Expanding opportunity Strengthening the workforce and driving innovation. Funding programs like STEM, health care, business, and education.

The campaign has already raised $23 million. The money will support career preparation and research opportunities for students, as well as faculty and communities across the state. It will also fund scholarships and financial aid, particularly for first-generation students.

UCO President Todd G. Lamb said the $75 million goal reflects the university’s commitment to its students and its role in preparing Oklahoma’s future workforce.

“All the money raised goes directly back to our students…We’re doing the classroom, research, and programming,” Said Lamb.

He expects the campaign to take four years in order to reach the $75 million goal, which goes hand in hand with UCO’s “R2 by 32” initiative, which aims to raise UCO’s research status to a Research 2 institution by the year 2032. Lamb says this means that UCO would be producing more research and training more researchers than any university in Oklahoma other than OU and OSU. For a university to be classified as an R2 institution, it must graduate at least 20 doctoral students and spend at least $5 million on research each year, according to the Carnegie Classification.

Lamb also emphasized that investing in UCO also means investing in Oklahoma students, because 96 percent of the 2026 incoming freshmen class are Oklahoma residents.

“With more than 85% of our graduates remaining in Oklahoma after graduation, our impact reaches far beyond campus and into communities across the state,” Lamb said.

As UCO works toward its goal of $75 million with four years remaining, Momentum aims to invest in the next generation of Bronchos and the future of Oklahoma. As well as helping existing students, the campaign aims to boost UCO’s standing as a higher education institution and broaden its academic reach.

To find out more, visit UCO Campaign Website.