UCO’s 2026 RUSO Crime Report

The University of Central Oklahoma Annual Security and Fire Safety report was published on Oct. 1 as part of the Clery Disclosure and Campus Crime Statistics Act.

“As this report reflects, Central is a safe learning and living environment for more than 13,000 students, 1,500 employees, and thousands of annual visitors. Thank you to the members of our campus community that work diligently each day to keep us safe.” -UCO President Todd Lamb

Every year, UCO must comply with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act. All of UCO’s employees will comply with the following directives and activities related to crime:

Responsibility for Annual Report and Policy Implementation: UCO President, Safety and Transportation Services, and UCO’s legal councel coordinate the annual campus initiative to compile data, review policies, and prepare the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.

Campus Security Authority: UCO’s CSAs are individuals from the following areas of responsibility within the campus community:

Student Resident Advisors , residential facility coordinators , and Residence Life directors .

, , and . Athletic Department directors, NCAA compliance coordinators, coaches, and assistant coaches.

directors, NCAA compliance coordinators, coaches, and assistant coaches. Student Affairs : Vice president, directors, conduct officials, student counselors, victim advocates , and disability support personnel and advisors to student organizations .

: Vice president, directors, conduct officials, student counselors, , and disability support personnel and . Student Physician: student health center as contracted with Mercy Health Center or other health providers.

Each CSA will be required to annually acknowledge their responsibilities under the Clery Act by attending training sessions or program.

UCO Police Services is responsible for coordinating all CSA activities on campus, inclusive of training and record keeping, receiving reports of crimes, investigation of crimes to the extent possible, and inclusion of data in the annual report.

Daily Crime Log:

UCO Police Services maintain a daily crime log pursuant to the Clery Act. It includes all crimes reported or known to campus police. The log may not include non-criminal incidents reported to campus police.

The log will reflect the last 60 days of reported crime reports and will include the classification of the crime, date and time reported/occurred, and the general location and disposition.

January 2026 Crime Log

February 2026 Crime Log

March 2026 Crime Log

April 2026 Crime Log

May 2026 Crime Log

June 2026 Crime Log

July 2026 Crime Log

August 2026 Crime Log

September 2026 Crime Log

The supervisor of the Communication Unit of UCO Police Services is responsible for making sure this log is maintained as required.

Crime Statistics Collection:

According to UCO’s definition, data from campus security authorities, campus departments, and outside police agencies must be included in the annual report. Collecting, processing and reporting this data is the responsibility of UCO Police Services.

To ensure compliance with the Clery Act, UCO Police Services coordinate the collection of relevant crime data for reportable crimes for inclusion in the annual report and for submission to the U.S. Department of Education annually. Student Affairs, Residence Life and Campus Security Authorities work with UCO Police to collect this data.

According to the RUSO report, Police Services will also request, in writing, relevant crime data from other police agencies, including the Edmond and Oklahoma City police departments.

Unfounded Crimes:

Unfounded Crimes are defined as crimes that were found untrue by investigation.

In 2025, there were 2 unfounded Clery Act crimes (Rape).

In 2024, there was 1 unfounded Clery Act crime (Rape).

How UCO Title IX is reflected through RUSO

Dr Erin Logan, Assistant Vice President of Equal Opportunity and Title IX Coordinator, provided The Vista with a statement regarding how Title IX cases are handled at UCO,

“The University of Central Oklahoma’s Office of Equal Opportunity & Title IX works closely with campus partners to collect, review, and respond to information related to Title IX, discrimination, harassment, and other reports affecting our campus community. The data published in the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report provides an important opportunity to identify trends, evaluate existing prevention and response efforts, and determine where additional education, resources, or intervention may be beneficial. Our office does not view these numbers simply as compliance data. We use them, alongside information from campus partners, to continually assess our processes, strengthen education and awareness efforts, and ensure members of the UCO community are aware of available reporting options and supportive resources. Changes in reported numbers are also considered carefully and in context, as increases or decreases in reporting do not necessarily correspond directly to increases or decreases in the underlying occurrence of misconduct.”

Oklahoma Universities included in the 2026 RUSO report.

RUSO governs six other schools in OK., including the Oklahoma University (OUI), Eastern Central University (ECU), Northern State University (NSU), Northwest Oklahoma State University (NWOSU), Southwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU), and Southeastern Oklahoma State University (SE).

RUSO Tip Line (EthicsPoint): 866-898-8438 for discreet or confidential reporting.