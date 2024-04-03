UCO yoga lovers stretched out for downward goat

Jiwoo Han

Contributing Writer

Students enjoyed a morning of furry friends and tranquility during the Goat Yoga event on Buddy’s Lawn. (JESSEY KOLLIE/FOR THE VISTA)

On March 29, UCO’s Student Programming Board (SPB) treated students to a unusual and unforgettable experience: goat yoga.

Marisol Martinez, vice president of SPB and a senior majoring in forensic science and funeral service, spearheaded the event, aiming to provide a moment of relaxation and joy for her fellow students.

The event, held at UCO’s Buddy’s Lawn, was part of a series of free events organized by SPB during “I Love Central Week,” a celebration of central pride and community spirit.

“Goat yoga has been a cherished tradition at UCO since before, and due to popular demand, SPB made it a priority to bring it back this year,” Martinez said.

Goat greets students as they sign waivers for Goat Yoga. (JESSEY KOLLIE/FOR THE VISTA)

Organizing such an event was not without its challenges. In the past, SPB had faced logistical issues with a company based in Houston that provided the goats. This year, they decided to work with Pollen Acres Farm, located in Oklahoma City.. The farm provided everything needed for the session, from the goats to the fencing and even their own yoga instructor, who was adept at managing the curious animals.

Martinez said goat yoga advances SPB’s mission of providing enriching campus experiences, particularly for students who might not have easy access to such opportunities. She underscored the stress-relieving aspect of the event, which was timely as students returned from Spring Break and prepared for the remainder of the semester. Additionally, the novelty of practicing yoga alongside goats added an extra layer of enjoyment and surprise for participants.

Looking ahead, Martinez emphasized SPB’s dedication to providing goat yoga and similar activities in the future, ensuring students maintain access to these unique experiences. SPB, a student-run organization focused on offering free programming on campus, remains steadfast in its mission to create memorable moments for the UCO community.

As “I Love Central Week” concludes, the camaraderie and enjoyment fostered by events like goat yoga serve as a reminder of the vibrant campus life at UCO, where students gather to celebrate, unwind, and forge lasting memories.

For more information about SPB and upcoming events, including candle making and the Build a Broncho event, students can refer to the organization’s social media channels, including Instagram (@ucospb), and campus announcements.