UCO Women’s Volleyball goes 3-1 over the weekend

The University of Central Oklahoma’s No. 22-ranked women’s volleyball team competed at the Denton Women’s Volleyfest in Texas this past weekend, finishing 3-1 across the three-day tournament.

The UCO volleyball team huddles to celebrate a point. (Hunter George/The Vista)

Central Oklahoma is now 6-3 in its young season.

The tournament began on Thursday, when the Bronchos put up a competitive five-set victory over UT Dallas. UCO won the first set 25-20, before dropping the next two 25-20 and 27-25. However, Central closed strong, winning the next two sets 25-20 and 16-4, finishing day one with a win.

UCO took on host Texas Women’s University on Friday. Central Oklahoma started strong, winning the first set 26-24. However, TWU managed to take over the rest of the game and defeated UCO in a 1-3 match, taking the next three sets, 25-19, 25-21, and 25-17, respectively.

Sophomore transfer Georgia Ahlert led the Bronchos in kills with 11. Freshman Taylor Fenton and sophomores Morgan Manning and Mayla Unterweager each added eight apiece.

The last two games for the Bronchos were played on Saturday. UCO began day three against Westminster. Central Oklahoma fell behind early, 10-3 in set one. The Bronchos turned the set around later, including four straight kills, to take the first set 25-22. UCO took the 3-0 sweep, winning the next two sets 25-19 and 25-18.

Unterweager and Ahlert dominated the offensive side for Central, sharing 23 kills combined. Defensively, Morgan Manning led the team in digs with 13.

UCO faced Southern Arkansas for its final match of the weekend on Saturday evening. Central already has experience against the Muleriders this season, when they beat Southern Arkansas the previous weekend 3-1.

The Bronchos did not disappoint, completing their second consecutive sweep of the day, winning 3-0. UCO defeated Southern Arkansas 25-22, 25-24, and 25-17. Riley Roberts, senior, completely took control of the game, completing 36 assists, four kills, seven digs, and three blocks throughout the match.

The UCO women’s volleyball team will now head home to host the Central Region Challenge. Their first game is set for tomorrow at 12:30 pm against Southeastern Oklahoma State.

MIAA play will begin on Sept. 17, when the Bronchos head to Northwest Missouri to take on the Bearcats.