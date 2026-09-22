UCO Women’s Volleyball Opens MIAA Play 0-2

The University of Central Oklahoma women’s volleyball team traveled to Missouri this past weekend to open MIAA play, losing to Northwest Missouri on Thursday, before dropping its match with Missouri Western on Friday.

The UCO volleyball team celebrating after getting the point. (Jadyn Pruitt/The Vista)

Conference play began on Thursday, with the Bronchos losing in a five-set match against Northwest Missouri.

UCO’s first set of the match was a 25-18 loss, but during the second set, they turned it around and won 25-18. UCO and Northwest went back and forth for the next two sets, with Northwest winning the third set, 25-17, and UCO winning the fourth set, 25-19.

During the match, Northwest was tied with UCO at 13-13, but Missouri took the last two points in the game and won the fifth and final set, 15-13.

Caroline Clayton had three kills, and Myla Unterweger added four more in the game against Northwest. Riley Roberts had a total of 36 assists in the entire match with a team high of 16 digs.

Friday’s game was also a loss for the Bronchos. This time around, they played against Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Missouri, losing 3-0.

During the first set, Central and Missouri Western were tied 8-8 very early. Missouri Western took the lead after gaining five consectuive points and never looked back, taking the first set 25-16. This continued into the second set, with Western winning again 25-16.

The Bronchos fought hard in game three, tying the set multiple times, but ultimately fell short 25-19.

During the three set match, the Bronchos collectively had 31 kills. Clayton led their offensive attacks with eight kills, and Riley Roberts added, with 24 assists. The back row defense was led by senior Kaitlyn Parrot, who finished with a team high 15 digs.

It is Homecoming week at UCO, and Central Oklahoma will remain at home this week. It begins tomorrow, when the Bronchos host Missouri Southern at 6 pm.