UCO Women’s Volleyball Loses in Championship Semifinals

The University of Central Oklahoma women’s volleyball team lost 3-0 to No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Volleyball Championship semifinals Friday evening in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The UCO volleyball team huddles together after scoring a point. (JADYN PRUITT/ THE VISTA)

The No. 8-ranked Bronchos entered the postseason tournament as the No. 4 seed and played Emporia State in the first round late Thursday evening. UCO swept the Hornets, winning the three sets, 33-31, 25-18, 25-21.

On Friday, Central Oklahoma faced off against top-seeded Nebraska-Kearney in the second round of the Championships. The Lopers dominated, however, advancing to the Championship game and eliminating UCO from the tournament. Nebraska-Kearney beat Central, 25-20, 25-16, 25-21.

Senior Sydney Huck led the way for UCO’s offense, completing 17 kills and 42 attacks in the three sets. Lindsey Houran also contributed greatly, dishing out 32 assists, and Kaitlynn Parrott finished the match with 11 digs, leading the Broncho defense.

UCO now holds a record of 27-5 overall and 12-4 in conference play on the season.

Nebraska-Kearney took the tournament title after beating No. 7 Washburn 3-0 yesterday evening in the Championship final. Nebraska-Kearney now earns an automatic spot to play in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division II national tournament.

Central Oklahoma will find out tomorrow if they are one of the 64 teams competing in the national tournament, which is set to begin on December 4.