UCO Women’s Basketball Opens Season With Dominant 85-29 Win

The University of Central Oklahoma women’s basketball team opened the 2026-27 season on Monday with an outclassing display in their 85-29 win over Southwestern Christian University.

UCO guard #5 Kaitlyn McCarn driving the ball for a layup. (Drew Rayburn/The Vista)

With the 56-point blowout win, UCO tied their fourth-largest margin of victory in school history.

The Bronchos offense hit the ground running as senior forward Bobbie Fouquet made a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the game. SCU scored twice to remain within three points in the first few minutes, but it wasn’t close for long as UCO scored 12 unanswered points to end the quarter and maintained a comfortable lead from that point on.

Central Oklahoma took a 40-13 lead into halftime, then outscored SCU 22-7 in the third quarter and finished the game with a 23-9 run in the fourth quarter to reach the final score of 85-29.

Three Bronchos scored in double-digit points as UCO shot an impressive 44.2 percent from the field on 34-of-77 total shots, despite going 7-of-23 from beyond the arc. Redshirt freshman forward Olivia Robben led the Bronchos with 16 points in 12 minutes off the bench in her collegiate debut. Sophomore guard Nykaiya Dillard and Fouquet nearly matched each other, adding 11 points and 8 rebounds each.

In an all-around dominant performance, UCO’s defense forced Southwestern Christian to commit 17 total turnovers. UCO collected 29 more rebounds than the Eagles as well. Of the 12 players on the Central Oklahoma roster, 11 of them scored or grabbed a rebound in the win.

This win was a great start to the season, and the team is hoping to carry this momentum into Arkadelphia, Arkansas, where they’ll face Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist in back-to-back road games Thursday and Friday.

On Friday, Nov. 20, at noon, Northern Hills Elementary students will take a field trip to Hamilton Field House to watch the Bronchos face St. Mary’s in their second home game of the season.