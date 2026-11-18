The University of Central Oklahoma women’s basketball team followed last Monday’s 56-point rout over Southwestern Christian with back-to-back double-digit victories over Henderson State on Thursday and tournament host Ouachita Baptist on Friday in the MIAA/GAC Crossover Challenge.

UCO women’s basketball team celebrating after made bucket. (Drew Rayburn/The Vista)

On the first day of the tournament, UCO beat Henderson State 72-51 behind a career-high 24 points on 50% shooting from junior guard Kaitlyn McCarn. To add to her high-scoring night, McCarn grabbed 7 rebounds, had 2 assists, and led the team in minutes with 39.

After ending the first quarter with an 11-point lead, Central Oklahoma never allowed Henderson to get closer than eight points for the remainder of the contest.

Fueled by McCarn hitting two 3-point shots in the third quarter, UCO managed to take a 14-point lead before outscoring Henderson State 19-12 in the fourth on their way to the 21-point victory.

Sophomore guard Nykaiya Dillard contributed 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting off the bench while Jerney Bennett stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, a career-high 17 rebounds, and seven blocks. Despite being in her second season as a Broncho, this is Bennett’s third time recording at least seven blocked shots in a game.

As a team, Central Oklahoma shot 44.8% from the field with 30 makes on 67 attempts which included going 4-for-12 from the 3-point line. The Bronchos were also able to add eight points from the free-throw line on nine attempts.

UCO carried the momentum from Thursday’s win over Henderson State into Friday’s matchup against Ouachita Baptist with a 98-44 blowout.

In their second 50-point win of the week, the Bronchos got out to a fast start and never looked back, shooting 54.2% as a team. UCO also connected on 11 of their 23 3-point attempts and went 9-for-16 from the free-throw line.

Central Oklahoma trailed 4-2 three minutes into the first quarter but finished the period up 26-8. The Broncos then took a 35-point lead into halftime, built on it in the third, and eventually won by 54.

Freshman guard Ady Hybl led the team with 17 points, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc. Sophomore guard Amaria Musick added 15 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, while Olivia Robben had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

This dominant win marks the first time in UCO history that the team has recorded multiple 50-point wins in a single season.

The Bronchos hope to extend their dominant streak and remain undefeated as they return home to face St. Mary’s at Hamilton Field House on Friday at noon.